US Shoots Down Four Iranian Drones in Strait of Hormuz, Strikes Coastal Radar Sites

The U.S. military has shot down four Iranian drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and struck some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response. The action was taken in response to a series of recent Iranian drone attacks on regional targets, including a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport.

The U.S. military said it shot down four Iran ian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and then struck some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response.

The U.S. military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices spiking. Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and elsewhere.

This action was taken in response to a series of recent Iranian drone attacks on regional targets, including a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, which was heavily damaged and briefly closed the airfield. The U.S. military says it has intercepted Iranian attacks on three navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains tense, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying that 'the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well.

' He added that talks with Iran are continuing at a 'rapid pace' after reports that Tehran had stopped indirect negotiations. The administration has also touted the latest ceasefire agreed to by the Lebanese government and Israel after U.S.-brokered talks in Washington.

However, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group has rejected the agreement and new attacks have been launched by both sides, threatening efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extend to Lebanon. The U.S. military's actions in the region are aimed at enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports and preventing further attacks on regional targets





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