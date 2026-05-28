US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends Cabinet meeting at White House, amid other news

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House, while other news includes a CEO criticizing a mayor, a man released from prison, and a surge in accidental fentanyl overdoses.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. The event was captured by AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin.

Meanwhile, Paramount Fine Foods CEO criticized Mississauga mayor over claims about sports venue renaming. In New Brunswick, a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in 2010 was released from prison, stating mixed emotions. The Kirkland Lake police warned of a surge in accidental fentanyl overdoses. A section of Huron Church Road was closed after a rollover collision.

The B.C. anti-gang unit arrested four individuals in an alleged casino cheating plot. The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Black death row inmate from Mississippi, citing racial bias in the makeup of the jury. Companies are preparing for how artificial intelligence may shift investor and shopper habits. Family doctors are dealing with more paperwork than a decade ago, mainly due to changes in healthcare systems and insurance policies.

Maestro Yannick Nezet-Seguin is set to return to Montreal for a series of concerts, emphasizing that classical music is for everyone. Major League Baseball owners proposed a salary cap for the first time since the 1994-95 strike. A buffalo with blond hair resembling Donald Trump's was spared from sacrifice and sent to a zoo. Australia launched a record $1.4 billion lawsuit against 3M over the presence of 'forever chemicals' at defense bases.

Research suggests that pigeons may be navigating using their liver. A study on advent calendars for 2025 found 60 options available in Canada. A Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo were tested, resulting in improved scalp and hair health. A smart laundry basket was found to solve household arguments.

Budget-friendly beauty products were identified as dupes of more expensive items. Last-minute beauty discounts were available before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ended





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US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Cabinet Meeting At White House Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mississauga Mayor Sports Venue Renaming Kidnapping Sexual Assault New Brunswick Kirkland Lake Police Accidental Fentanyl Overdoses Huron Church Road Rollover Collision B.C. Anti-Gang Unit Casino Cheating Plot US Supreme Court Racial Bias Jury Artificial Intelligence Investor Habits Shopper Habits Family Doctors Paperwork Healthcare Systems Insurance Policies Maestro Yannick Nezet-Seguin Classical Music Major League Baseball Salary Cap Buffalo Zoo Australia 3M Forever Chemicals Defense Bases Pigeons Liver Navigation Advent Calendars Canadian Shampoo Conditioner Scalp Health Hair Health Smart Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Dupes Expensive Items Last-Minute Beauty Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

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