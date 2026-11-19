The US Treasury sanctioned the Canadian branch of Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia and Australia's Comanchero Motorcycle Club, accusing both of global drug trafficking and ties to cartels.

WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday issued sanctions targeting the alleged Canadian branch of a major Italian mafia group and one of the oldest biker gangs in Australia, with both accused of running global drug trafficking operations.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury said the sanctions targeted a powerful transnational faction of the 'Ndrangheta mafia group in the Toronto area. The faction is so powerful that it dictates events in Italy from across the ocean, including the 'Ndrangheta locale in Siderno, Calabria, where the organization originated, the statement said. The new sanctions target six individuals identified as key figures of the gang in the Toronto area, alongside three family members of one of the leaders.

Also read Militia leaders under UN sanctions spoke at meetings in Canadian cities

'Ndrangheta Mafia Strength in Europe

Calabria is one of the poorest regions in Italy and the 'Ndrangheta is the most powerful and richest Italian mafia, due to its strong grip on cocaine trafficking in Europe. The 'Ndrangheta is one of Italy's three main organized crime groups, alongside Sicily's Cosa Nostra and the Camorra, centered around the Naples area. The 'Ndrangheta's Canadian branch is also accused of engaging in money laundering and extortion.

Advertisement

The Treasury said it was also targeting the Comanchero Motorcycle Club criminal gang, said to be based in Australia, New Zealand and Spain, but with branches in more than a dozen countries. The U.S. government alleges that the gang has partnerships with South American drug cartels including the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Comanchero Gang and Cartel Links

The Comancheros facilitate shipments of cocaine from South America to North America, Europe, and Asia, working with the Sinaloa Cartel, CJNG, and Clan del Golfo, the U.S. Treasury said. It also accused the group of involvement in assassinations, arms trafficking and money laundering. The Sinaloa Cartel has been known to send sleeper cells to Australia to facilitate local drug distribution and establish contacts with the Comancheros, the U.S. Treasury said.

The new sanctions target an individual in Australia identified as the gang's world president and a Spain-based world commander. Three other individuals are also named in the new sanctions. The Comancheros are best known for the so-called Milperra Massacre in 1984, when a fight with the rival Bandidos escalated into a gun battle that claimed seven lives.