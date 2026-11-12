US returns $12.26 billion in Venezuelan oil proceeds to Venezuela after Maduro ouster

The Trump administration has returned more than $12 billion, or almost 99%, of revenue from Venezuelan oil sales since Maduro was captured and brought to New York. A KPMG report details the disbursements and U.S.-approved transactions.

The Trump administration says it has returned more than $12 billion, or almost 99%, of the revenue obtained from the sales of Venezuelan oil since the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

A report by the accounting firm KPMG, released by the State Department, says the sales of Venezuelan crude, along with minor amounts of gold, minerals and fertilizer, produced $12.26 billion through September. Almost all of that money has been returned to Venezuela under the terms of an agreement. The report offers a window into the Venezuelan government's finances since the U.S. captured Maduro and brought him to New York to face charges.

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US Disburses Oil Revenue to Venezuela

It shows how the U.S. has managed the oil proceeds during the first nine months of 2026. The bulk of the more than $12 billion in oil revenue collected by the U.S. through September was disbursed to individuals and businesses in Venezuela through foreign exchange transactions with commercial banks in the country.

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However, some $133 million was channeled to directly pay for services or supplies needed by the Venezuelan government, the report showed. U.S.-approved transactions include $5 million for Miami-based law firm Greenberg Traurig, nearly $24 million for dialysis and coal-mining equipment, and $8.7 million to settle Venezuela's debts for vaccine procurements with the Pan-American Health Organization, it said. The report redacts the names of the 20 companies that purchased oil and gold during the first nine months of 2026.

Still, each had to go through vetting by the U.S. government for compliance with sanctions and money-laundering controls. That is a sharp break from past practice when Venezuela's government faced little scrutiny in the management of its oil funds. The KPMG report was released by the State Department and covers oil sales, along with minor amounts of gold, minerals and fertilizer. The combined sales produced $12.26 billion.

Funds Return to Venezuela Under Agreement

Almost all of the money has been returned to Venezuela under the terms of an agreement between the two countries. The report does not name the 20 companies that bought the oil and gold, but it says each buyer was vetted for sanctions compliance and money-laundering controls. The disbursements were made through foreign exchange transactions with commercial banks in Venezuela, reaching individuals and businesses.

A smaller portion, $133 million, went to directly pay for services or supplies for the Venezuelan government. Those approved payments included $5 million to Greenberg Traurig, nearly $24 million for dialysis and coal-mining equipment, and $8.7 million to settle vaccine procurement debts with the Pan-American Health Organization. The report provides a rare look at how Venezuelan oil revenue has been managed since Maduro was ousted and taken to New York.

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The U.S. government has returned almost all of the $12.26 billion in proceeds, with the funds going to Venezuelan individuals and businesses through commercial banks. The remaining $133 million covered direct government expenses. The 20 companies that purchased Venezuelan oil and gold during the first nine months of 2026 remain unnamed in the report.

Vetting Process Replaces Past Lack of Scrutiny

However, the report says each company underwent vetting by the U.S. government for compliance with sanctions and money-laundering controls. This vetting process represents a significant change from the past, when Venezuela's government faced little scrutiny over its oil funds.