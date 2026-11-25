Federal prosecutors argue James Bryant poses a serious danger to the community, opposing her release ahead of trial for conspiracy in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting.

Federal prosecutors in Seattle argue that James Bryant, the accused co-conspirator in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, prioritized loyalty to the killer over the lives of innocent children. The government contends that Bryant should not be released before her trial next year, citing overwhelming evidence that she actively supported the planned attack.

Prosecutors Cite Serious Community Danger

Also read Alleged Tumbler Ridge co-conspirator James Bryant seeks release from U.S. jail

Federal prosecutors filed documents in Seattle today asserting that Bryant poses a serious danger to the community if released. The government argues that Bryant colluded with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar online and attempted to set up a livestream of the murders. The filing states that the evidence overwhelmingly shows she knew Van Rootselaar planned to commit mass murder. Prosecutors say she took multiple concrete steps to further that plot while assuring the shooter she would not snitch to authorities.

Defense Argues Misconstrued Evidence

Bryant's lawyers filed a 33-page filing to court last week arguing that she would not pose a threat to society. The defense claims that the nearly 74,000 texts exchanged between Bryant and the shooter were misconstrued by the government. They argue the texts do not support the government's position for detention. Bryant, who uses female pronouns and also goes by Melody, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country in October.

Details of Alleged Conspiratorial Acts

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The criminal complaint against Bryant alleges she provided monetary support and tactical advice to the shooter. Prosecutors state she agreed to record a livestream of the attack to share with others. The government highlights her commitment to the plan as evidence of her dangerousness. The defense maintains that their interpretation of the communication is accurate and fair. Bryant's legal team continues to challenge the government's characterization of her involvement.

Upcoming Trial and Future Proceedings

The trial on the charges against Bryant is scheduled for December 2027 in Seattle. Bryant was ordered to be kept in custody until the trial next year after her initial plea. The government opposes her application for release filed by her lawyers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.