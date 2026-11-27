The Trump administration reportedly encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to withdraw from OPEC to boost oil production, prompting Saudi intervention to maintain cartel unity amid US leverage over state funds.

A significant geopolitical development has emerged regarding the internal dynamics of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, commonly known as OPEC, following revelations that the Trump administration actively encouraged key member states Venezuela and Iraq to consider withdrawing from the cartel earlier this year.

This unprecedented diplomatic pressure targeted two of the five founding members of the organization, marking a direct and high-level challenge to an institution that former President Donald Trump has frequently criticized for allegedly manipulating global oil prices to maintain artificially high levels. According to ten individuals with direct knowledge of the sensitive discussions, the United States government was not merely observing the situation but was actively pushing for increased oil production and greater foreign investment within both Venezuela and Iraq.

Also read OPEC blames EU for COP31 collapse

US Pressure On OPEC Membership

US officials expressed concerns that the production quotas and output limits enforced by OPEC could eventually constrain these ambitious growth plans, thereby limiting the potential of these nations to contribute more significantly to the global energy market. The pressure exerted by Washington on Venezuela was particularly intense, reaching a level that necessitated intervention from Saudi Arabia.

This summer, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stepped in to persuade the Trump administration to cease its aggressive stance on this specific issue, indicating a desire to maintain stability within the oil-producing alliance despite American grievances. In Iraq, the situation unfolded differently but with similar origins.

Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi reportedly raised the possibility of Iraq leaving OPEC during a government meeting this summer, a move that came directly after discussions with US officials who had encouraged the idea as a means to bypass production caps. However, the Iraqi oil ministry strongly pushed back against this notion, successfully persuading the Prime Minister to keep Iraq within the group while simultaneously seeking a higher production quota instead, thus balancing domestic economic needs with international diplomatic obligations.

Advertisement

US Financial Leverage Over Iraq Venezuela

The United States possesses considerable leverage over both nations, which facilitates its ability to influence their membership status. In the case of Venezuela, the US controls access to state funds following the ouster of Nicolas Maduro in January, holding the country's finances in a US-controlled account.

For Iraq, oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a financial structure that remains a relic of the 2003 Iraq War and provides Washington with ongoing oversight. The US State Department did not directly confirm that it had prevented Venezuela from paying its annual OPEC membership dues.

However, it did confirm that Washington retains the authority to decide on the use of Venezuela's state funds, which are now held in a specialized account established after the regime change. A State Department official stated that the department receives and reviews disbursement requests from the interim Venezuelan government, ensuring that funds are used for approved purposes rather than prohibited ones.

While the official acknowledged that lower-level US officials may have raised the question of OPEC membership earlier in the year, they emphasized that it was not an issue raised by high-level officials during their engagements. Furthermore, the State Department clarified that its conversations with Iraq focused primarily on improving energy infrastructure to boost production and transportation, rather than discussing OPEC membership.

OPEC Membership Erosion And Fracture Risks

Representatives for OPEC, as well as the governments of Venezuela, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, did not respond to requests for comment regarding these allegations. These maneuvers by the United States add significant strain to an organization that has already experienced a steady erosion of its membership base. Since 2019, OPEC has lost four major members, and its share of the global oil market has recently hit historic lows, exacerbated by disruptions caused by the conflict involving Iran, another founding member.

Advertisement

Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, warned that the risk of OPEC fracturing is rising due to these internal and external pressures. The United Arab Emirates announced its exit earlier this year after growing frustrated with production caps, while Angola, Ecuador, and Qatar had previously quit the group in 2024, 2020, and 2019 respectively. Although there are no indications that the US was involved in these other exits, the cumulative effect threatens the unity of the cartel.

Founded in Baghdad in September 1960, OPEC was established by oil-producing countries seeking to assert greater control over a global market that had long been dominated by Western oil corporations. The original founders, including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Venezuela, created the organization to protect their national interests and ensure fair pricing. Today, OPEC comprises eleven members and has expanded its influence through an alliance with other producer countries, including Russia, known as OPEC+.

Trump Opposition To OPEC Cartel

This alliance regularly meets to decide on coordinated production levels to stabilize the market. Trump has repeatedly attacked OPEC throughout his decades-long business and political career, often labeling it a cartel and a monopoly that profits at the expense of the rest of the world. Over the past decade, the United States has transformed from an OPEC customer into the world's largest oil producer, becoming its main rival for oil market share.

This shift in power dynamics underpins the recent US efforts to weaken OPEC's influence by encouraging member states to leave or operate outside of its constraints. After seizing Maduro in January, the US State Department initiated discussions with Venezuelan officials in Washington regarding the possibility of Venezuela leaving OPEC. Trump's primary objective was to have major US oil companies revive Venezuela's oil output, arguing that this would enhance energy security in the Western Hemisphere.

He worried that OPEC's policy decisions could hinder this strategic plan. However, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, recognizing the importance of OPEC's cohesion and Saudi Arabia's role as the organization's de facto leader, intervened to stop the US from pressing the issue further.

This intervention highlights the complex web of relationships within the global energy sector, where even powerful nations like the United States must navigate the interests of key allies like Saudi Arabia to achieve their strategic goals. The situation underscores the fragility of international energy alliances and the ongoing tension between national energy security ambitions and collective market management.