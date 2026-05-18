US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HALTS PLANNED MILITARY STRIKE ON IRAN DUE TO 'SERIOUS NEGOTIATIONS' EXTENDED TO MAY 19

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he has held off on a planned military strike on Iran, which was scheduled for Tuesday, based on the progress of serious negotiations between the United States and Iran. Despite previously indicating that the clock was ticking regarding Iran's deadline to strike a deal or else face a renewal of hostilities, Trump's recent actions suggest a shift in his stance on Iran. The decision was reportedly influenced by the request of allies in the Middle East, including the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is holding off on a military strike on Iran planned for Tuesday because "serious negotiations" are underway. Trump's announcement in a social media post Monday came as he had threatened the clock was ticking for Iran to strike a deal or fighting would renew after a fragile ceasefire.

The president did not offer details about the planned attack but said he had instructed the U.S. military "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

" Trump had not previously disclosed that he was planning a strike for May 19, but over the weekend he warned, "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. " Trump has been threatening for weeks that the ceasefire struck in mid-April could end if Iran did not strike a deal, with shifting parameters for striking such an agreement.

Trump said in his social media post that he was calling off the planned strike at the request of allies in the Middle East, including the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Trump in recent days has also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Iran war. Trump offers mixed messages and contrasting outlooks about Iran war as ceasefire set to end





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