US President Donald Trump Celebrates 250th Day in Office with UFC Bouts on White House Lawn

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 250th day in office with a birthday party that featured seven Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts on the White House lawn. The event drew criticism for its violent optics and the use of public property to benefit a private enterprise.

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 250th day in office with a birthday party that featured seven Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts on the White House lawn.

The event, which drew criticism for its violent optics and the use of public property to benefit a private enterprise, was attended by an estimated 85,000 people who gathered to watch the fights on jumbotrons at a nearby public viewing area. Many of those in attendance shrugged off Mr. Trump's travails, including his low approval ratings and high gas prices, and focused on the entertainment value of the event.

However, the celebration may not have had the desired effect of boosting the President's popularity, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that only 16 per cent of Americans believe it is appropriate for Mr. Trump to stage the bouts. Mr. Trump's popularity has taken a hit in recent months, amid gas and grocery inflation and a backlash to his mass immigration roundup.

An NBC poll released on Sunday pegged his approval rating at 39 per cent, on par with Mr. Trump's first-term nadir in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-racism protests. The rumblings of discontent have even reached into the Republican congressional caucus, which pressed his administration into vowing not to set up a planned US$1.776-billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund' that appeared intended to pay off Jan. 6 rioters.

Mr. Trump's stock had certainly fallen for Jason Roberts, a 45-year-old business consultant who was in the Washington area for work and decided to check out the scene on the Mall ahead of the fights.

'Initially, I liked what he said but I'm now disappointed,' said Mr. Roberts. 'This country is US$40-trillion in debt. The Republicans are going to get murdered in the midterms.

' Nearby, a group of protesters carried papier-mâché heads of Mr. Trump and other figures from his administration, and chanted: 'Whose house? Our house! Whose lawn? Our lawn!

' The protesters, who included a 67-year-old nanny and retired teacher from Baltimore, Md. , equated the event with the gladiators of ancient Rome: an ostensibly entertaining spectacle that also served the purpose of fostering a martial culture in a decadent empire.

'It's a show of power, it's a show of masculine strength,' said Ann Porcella. 'This is not the kind of thing you want to be doing on the eve of a war. ' The event drew criticism from many quarters, including a lawsuit that unsuccessfully sought to stop the event. The lawsuit criticized as 'deeply corrupt' Mr. Trump's decision to give access to the White House to a for-profit sports event whose parent company he owns shares in.

A judge rejected the suit, finding that its plaintiffs, two Washington-area residents, lack standing to sue and that the UFC had already spent US$60-million on the bouts. Despite the controversy surrounding the event, many of those in attendance were focused on the entertainment value of the fights.

'I think of other countries and the things they do to celebrate the birthdays of their leaders,' said Dave Morgan, a 48-year-old business consultant from Nashville, Tenn. 'Ask Queen Elizabeth what she did for her birthday. ' The British sovereign - Elizabeth II until her death in 2022 and now King Charles III - ceremonially marks their birthday with Trooping the Colour, a military parade.

'If Joe Biden could have a Pride event at the White House, Trump can have the UFC there,' said Johnny Flores, a 32-year-old Washington restaurant worker. 'And I imagine the next president will do their event. ' Like many in attendance, Mr. Flores said he was there for the UFC and wasn't interested in the politics. 'We enjoy sports to get away from the real world.





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