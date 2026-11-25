The Trump administration announced proposed tariffs on imports from China, the European Union, Taiwan and 11 other countries over alleged overproduction of factory goods, with duties ranging from 15 to 35 percent and a public hearing set for January 25.

The Trump administration announced a set of broad new tariffs Wednesday on imports from China, the European Union, Taiwan and 11 other countries in response to their alleged overproduction of factory goods that have disadvantaged American firms.

The proposed duties range from 15 percent to 35 percent and could cover roughly three-fifths of U.S. imports. The new tariffs are also intended to help replace revenue lost after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in February that President Donald Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs. The administration will next seek feedback from affected industries and hold a hearing Jan. 25, suggesting the duties won't take effect until February or March.

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The legal basis is Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits the president to impose import taxes against countries found to engage in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices. A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity in a late-night call with reporters Tuesday, stressed the tariffs were still at the proposal stage and did not provide strict timelines on possible implementation.

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U.S. Trade Representative Defends New Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that many U.S. trading partners had adopted market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base. Greer said he did not expect the tariffs to rattle the global economy. We've talked to our trading partners about this -- they know what we're proposing, Greer told CNBC. I think a lot of this is baked in.

The administration also proposed exemptions for products such as semiconductors and other high-tech goods from Taiwan and South Korea, which are crucial to the artificial intelligence buildout. The new duties largely replace those first imposed last April and should have a modest impact on inflation and growth, economists said. The duties were widely expected, are relatively small, and would return us roughly to where we were earlier in the year, said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.

Trump Administration Ignores Midterm Election Losses

The announcement demonstrates the Trump administration's willingness to continue imposing tariffs even after voters in this month's midterm elections punished Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats. About two-thirds of voters said Trump's policies had made the economy worse, according to The AP Voter Poll. Brazil and China will face some of the biggest hits. Brazil was singled out for extra punishment after trade talks stalled.

The U.S. is proposing higher import taxes for raw and refined sugar and a new 10 percent tariff on aircraft, a change that would hit Embraer, Brazil's largest aircraft maker. Brazil's government expressed indignation and threatened retaliatory measures. The USTR's unilateral decision constitutes an unacceptable action within the framework of the ongoing bilateral negotiating process, it said in a statement. Brazil will not yield to this type of threat.

It added that Brazil would continue to negotiate without ruling out the possibility of adopting retaliatory measures in response to the illegal and unjust imposition of tariffs on Brazilian products. For some Chinese goods, the new 20 percent tariff will be stacked on top of other import taxes for a total rate of 45 percent. The U.S. and China last year reached a trade truce set to expire Jan. 10, 2027.

China Responds to U.S. Tariff Proposal

Greer told CNBC the administration is proposing a broad exemption for US$30 billion worth of Chinese goods in line with the truce. Trump met last week in Shenzhen with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and plans to host him next month at the Group of 20 summit in Florida, where the truce and issues over access to rare earth minerals and China's purchases of American agricultural products could come up again.

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On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs again stated its opposition while calling for the U.S. to resolve the issue through dialogue. A tariff war or a trade war serves no party's interests, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said. The official stressed the tariffs are targeted to specific products and would not stack on top of separate tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminum and other products imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Other nations facing the new tariffs are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam. Two other countries have pending investigations: Mexico and Norway. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, who will take over the Finance Committee next year, said he will use every tool at my disposal to end Trump's tariffs chaos.

Democrats Face Challenges Overturning Tariffs

This is another blatant attempt by Donald Trump to reconstruct his illegal global tariffs, Wyden added. Global overcapacity is a serious problem, but Trump's unilateral price-hiking tariffs are not the solution. Still, any effort to overturn them faces steep odds, even after Democrats take control of both chambers in January. Some Democrats will likely support some of the tariffs, particularly on China, and Trump can veto any legislation seeking to overturn the import taxes.

The small business advocacy group We Pay the Tariffs, which urged Congress to roll back all tariffs after the election, slammed Wednesday's maneuver. Three weeks ago, voters unambiguously rejected tariffs that have worsened the affordability crisis and devastated small businesses, Dan Anthony, executive director of the group, said in a statement. Customers can't afford more price increases, but small businesses can't afford to absorb tariffs on top of tariffs either.

The Associated Press confirmed the planned tariff announcement ahead of the call, according to people who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The plans were reported earlier Tuesday by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.