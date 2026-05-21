US pauses defense talks with Canada

The US decision to pause its participation in the biannual defense talks with Canada has sparked concerns about the country's ability to become a credible security partner.

The US decision to pause its participation in the biannual defense talks with Canada has sparked concerns about the country's ability to become a credible security partner.

Canada has yet to make the hard decisions and tradeoffs needed to put it on track to achieve its goal of becoming a defensive partner in the mutual defense of our continent and hemisphere. The country needs a plan, backed by resources, to raise its core defense spending target from 2 to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035.

The US also accuses Canada of putting politics ahead of military readiness through its delayed review of plans to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets. The review was supposed to wrap up by around September 2025 but has not been completed, amid increasing tension with the US over trade and suggestions Canada might split the fleet, cutting back on the F-35s and buying some Gripen jets from Swedish company Saab.

The US President and Canadian Prime Minister have clashed over various issues, including trade and Trump's musings about acquiring Greenland and making Canada the 51st US state. Despite this, the Pentagon emphasizes the critical importance of the Arctic region for US national security and the economy. The US is pushing its allies, particularly within NATO, to become more capable of meaningfully contributing to their own defense.

The Canadian government has said Canada's close ties to the US were once a strength but have become a weakness, and is seeking to strengthen alliances between what he calls middle powers in a world where Washington is considered a less reliable partner





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada US Defense North America Jointly Defence Board Government Policy Trade Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest News Roundup from Canada and International SourcesA collection of diverse news reports including a Barrie man detained by the Israeli military, a missing teen in North York, Canadian economic discussions on graphite mining and inflation, and technological updates regarding AI at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more »

Major system outage delayed boarding on international flights to Canada, CBSA confirmsThe Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a system outage that delayed travellers arriving in Canada earlier this week also caused delays for passengers boarding international flights bound for Canada.

Read more »

Moncton teen becomes first patient of improved imaging technology in CanadaMolly Johnston, 14, is now recovering from spinal surgery that will help treat her scoliosis. She received care at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, and in the process, became the first patient in Canada to undergo surgery that used an improved 3D-imaging machine, according to a news release from the children's hospital.

Read more »

Speaking with the man, first in Canada, to receive breakthrough hemophilia B gene therapyLondon Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has administered the first treatment in Canada using a new, one-time gene therapy that could replace a lifetime of Factor IX transfusions — a protein that helps stop bleeding.

Read more »