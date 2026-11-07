US Offers Up to $50 Million for Three Tren de Aragua Leaders

The US government has announced rewards totaling $50 million for information leading to the capture of three key leaders of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has announced a significant escalation in the US government's campaign against the transnational criminal organization known as Tren de Aragua. The announcement includes a combined reward of up to $50 million for tips leading to the arrests or convictions of three top gang leaders. This financial incentive aims to dismantle the leadership structure of the group that was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025. The move underscores the administration's commitment to eradicating the gang's influence across international borders.

Reward Increases for Gang Figures

One of the primary targets is Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, who is 37 years old and known by the alias El Viejo. He is already listed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, and the reward for his capture has been tripled from up to $5 million to up to $15 million. The largest individual offer is directed at Yohan José Romero, a 48-year-old man whose bounty increased from up to $4 million to up to $20 million. Court documents specifically identify Romero as the current leader of the gang. The third man, Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez, who is 44, is the subject of a new offer of up to $15 million.

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Organizational Structure and Leadership Changes

Yohan José Romero assumed command of the organization after a US military strike reportedly killed the previous leader Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Niño Guerrero, in June 2026. Following this event, two of Romero's deputies were accused of dividing the gang's operations geographically. Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano allegedly directs operations in the United States, Colombia, and Central America. Meanwhile, Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez oversees the gang's activities within Venezuela. Mosquera Serrano also faces separate charges related to cocaine trafficking.

Recent Arrests and Operational Scope

The US Department of Justice has intensified its efforts since President Trump returned to office. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the department has charged more than 350 members and associates of the gang. In August, two months after the death of the previous leader, Colombian forces captured Luis Saúl Pérez Nieto, who served as the gang's chief in Peru. Investigators allege that the organization also generates revenue in the United States through ATM jackpotting. This scheme allegedly forced machines to spit out cash and targeted or hit machines in 47 states, Washington, DC, and several foreign countries.

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Legal Designation and Future Actions

Tren de Aragua originated as a prison gang in Venezuela before expanding its reach globally. The Trump administration officially designated it a foreign terrorist organization in 2025. This designation paved the way for Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano to become the first member placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list in June 2025. The enhanced bounties are intended to serve as a strong deterrent and incentive for cooperation from those with knowledge of the leaders' whereabouts. The government remains focused on bringing these individuals to justice to stop the spread of fear and lawlessness caused by the enterprise.

Statement from Federal Authorities

Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the severity of the threat posed by the criminal enterprise. He stated that their actions have spread fear, violence, and lawlessness, and declared that the department will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice. Blanche expressed confidence that the enhanced bounties would incentivize these terrorists to return to his district. This strategy is designed to facilitate their eventual prosecution under US law. The government continues to prioritize the dismantling of the organization's command structure through these targeted legal and financial measures.