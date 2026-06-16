US Military Conducts Secretive Ship-to-Ship Oil Transfers Near Strait of Hormuz

An investigation reveals that the US military has been overseeing covert oil transfers involving dozens of ships off the UAE and Oman coasts since early May, using drones and helicopters to guide convoys. The operation aims to maintain energy exports amid tensions with Iran.

The United States military has been conducting a covert operation off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and Oman to facilitate ship-to-ship oil transfers near the Strait of Hormuz, according to sources and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.

The operation began in early May and involves at least 92 vessels, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and smaller tankers that shuttle oil between them. Using aerial and water drones, as well as helicopters, the US military guides convoys to designated meeting points where oil is transferred from smaller ships to larger ones, allowing crude to continue its journey through the strait.

The transfers take place at two locations: one off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE and another off Oman's port of Sohar. These areas are close to boundaries drawn by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a new Iranian body established to manage the Hormuz Strait. Ships that fail to comply with Iran's orders risk drone and missile attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On June 11, satellite images showed 17 pairs of ships conducting simultaneous transfers at the two sites. An Apache helicopter that was shot down by Iran on June 9 was involved in the mission, according to four sources, including a former US official. The helicopter's role in the operation is not confirmed, but both crew members were rescued by a drone boat.

The US defense official denied that Central Command forces are participating in offshore ship-to-ship oil transfers, but the operation appears to be part of efforts to maintain energy exports from the Gulf despite tensions with Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint through which about one-fifth of global oil consumption passes. Iran has previously threatened to close the strait, causing disruptions to global energy supplies. The ship-to-ship transfers, though risky and inefficient, help circumvent potential blockades.

Tankers participating in the operation sail to a meeting point before reaching the strait, then stagger their departures, remaining about 3,000 to 4,000 meters apart. Their transponders are turned off and lights dimmed to avoid detection. A series of waypoints allows the US military to monitor their progress. The transfers take between 24 and 40 hours to complete.

Empty tankers then shuttle back through the strait, while the newly loaded VLCCs continue onward. The operation has drawn attention due to the involvement of military assets and the secretive nature of the transfers. The Fujairah port has come under repeated Iranian fire during this period. Over the weekend, a tanker off the coast of Oman was struck by an unknown projectile, causing some cargo leakage but no environmental damage.

It is unclear if that tanker was part of the US-led operation. Iran has not commented on the transfer operation. The White House referred questions to Central Command. The oil transfers highlight the ongoing tensions in the region and the US military's role in ensuring energy security.

The operation also mirrors tactics used by Iran to skirt sanctions, involving ship-to-ship transfers in the same area. While the US military denies direct involvement, the coordination and monitoring suggest a significant role in maintaining oil flows. The situation remains fluid, with potential implications for global oil markets and regional stability





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