US Midterms Impact Canada-U.S. Relations: Cross-Border Stakeholders Weigh In

Residents on both sides of the Strait of Juan de Fuca monitor US midterm elections for shifts in trade policy and bilateral relations following recent tariff tensions.

The 2024 US midterm elections have triggered significant concern among residents on both sides of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, who view the outcome as critical to the future of Canada -US relations. With ongoing tariff disputes and strained trade ties affecting the region, local stakeholders are closely monitoring whether a change in congressional control will lead to a diplomatic reset.

Democracy has always been central to our lives. It's not just about who sits in the White House, but who holds the pen for the rules that govern our daily interactions. The current political atmosphere in Washington, DC, creates uncertainty for cross-border communities that rely on stable, cooperative neighborly relations for their economic and social well-being.

Also read When Canada-U.S. relations are cartoonishly bad, an artist looks to comic books for answers

Democrats Abroad Victoria Election Watch

Democracy is at stake. Bob Broughton, a representative for Democrats Abroad Victoria, stated that Republicans pose an existential threat to Canada. He emphasized that the group, which includes approximately 1,200 Democrats in the region, is striving for a majority in both houses of Congress.

Due to overwhelming interest, organizers capped attendance at thirty-five people for the event. The gathering will feature activities such as an election bingo card highlighting potential claims of voter fraud and election interference.

Advertisement

Trump Agenda and Congressional Power Shift

The election outcome will significantly affect President Donald Trump's ability to advance his policy agenda during the midway point of his term. Although he is not on the ballot, a Republican victory in both chambers would empower him to push forward with his proposals with less oversight.

Trump has appealed to voters by promising a five-thousand-dollar payment to every adult American citizen if Republicans win control. However, current polling suggests Democrats are favored to take the House of Representatives, while the Senate remains unpredictable.

Political analyst Michael Fauntroy noted that voters have already made up their minds about the current administration. He observed that the election serves as a referendum on how well voters feel the government is addressing their concerns and governing accordingly.

Port Angeles Mayor Seeks Diplomatic Reset

Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter hopes a shift in power will help restore the relationship between the communities across the strait. She wants to see more checks and balances on the federal administration, particularly regarding trade policy and the treatment of Canada.

Dexter described the current political climate as rude and problematic for neighbors. She expressed hope that new leadership would push back on tariffs and backtrack on budget bills that have negatively impacted cross-border ties.

Advertisement

The strained relationship has been felt locally, with fewer Canadians visiting Port Angeles despite strong tourism numbers. Mayor Dexter stated that the community misses the cross-border camaraderie and looks forward to welcoming Canadians back when they feel comfortable returning.

Long-Term Impact on Cross-Border Community

Even a significant shift in Congress would not immediately undo the damage to Canada-US relations. Mayor Dexter acknowledged this reality but hopes the election results will send a clear message to Canadians about American public sentiment.

She emphasized that most Americans do not support the current federal government's treatment of Canada. The election serves as a platform for communities to voice their desire for respectful, cooperative neighborly relations.

The outcome of these elections will determine the balance of power in Washington and influence the trajectory of cross-border diplomacy. Residents on both sides of the Strait of Juan de Fuca are watching closely to see if the results signal a change in direction for trade and diplomatic engagement.

As the results come in, the focus remains on whether the new congressional composition will bring about a warmer relationship with Canada. The hopes of local leaders and citizens rest on the belief that electoral outcomes can lead to tangible improvements in bilateral cooperation.