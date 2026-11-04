US Midterm Results Drive Global Equity Recovery and Market Sentiment Shift

Global stocks rebound after Democrats control Congress, easing legislative blockade fears. Investors weigh AI regulation impacts and mixed earnings from major firms like McDonald's and Brookfield.

Global equity markets staged a significant recovery on Monday, rising from overnight lows following the decisive victory of Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections. The political shift, which granted Democratic control over both the Senate and the House of Representatives, immediately altered investor sentiment regarding future federal legislation and regulatory frameworks. Wall Street futures moved into positive territory, reflecting a broad relief among traders who had feared gridlock or aggressive policy changes under a unified Republican government.

Political Shift Impacts Investment Strategy

The blue wave in American politics has created an environment where divided government is the new norm for Washington. Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer for global liquidity markets at Federated Hermes, noted that this division typically creates a blockade against new legislation. Financial markets traditionally view such gridlock favorably because it reduces uncertainty and keeps variables stable for corporate planning. This perspective helped drive the initial rally in North American markets as investors adjusted their portfolios to reflect the likelihood of status quo policies continuing in the near term.

Also read Nasdaq ends higher as AI heavyweights rebound ahead of midterm results

Earnings Reports Shape Sector Performance

In Canada, market participants are closely monitoring quarterly results from several major corporations including Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Cenovus Energy Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Manulife Financial Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Sun Life Financial Inc., and WSP Global Inc. These reports provide critical insights into how domestic industries are navigating current economic conditions. On Wall Street, attention is focused on earnings releases from McDonald's Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc. These companies represent key sectors of the consumer and technology economies, making their financial health a barometer for broader market trends.

Commodities React to Geopolitical Signals

Oil prices experienced volatility as traders assessed the potential impact of the election results on foreign policy. Brent crude futures slipped 0.77 percent to US$102.80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures decreased by 0.22 percent to US$95.88. Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights at Phillip Nova, highlighted that President Donald Trump's conflicting signals regarding military strikes in Iran have complicated trading strategies. The combination of ongoing military actions and statements downplaying further escalation has prevented strong directional conviction among commodity traders, leading to justified profit-taking after the sharp rally observed in October.

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Precious Metals and Currency Movements

Gold prices surged significantly during the session, with spot gold rising 3 percent to US$4,046.91 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery also gained 3 percent, closing at US$4,057.20. In currency markets, the Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart, trading within a day range of 71.34 to 71.69 U.S. cents. The loonie has appreciated approximately 2.18 percent against the greenback over the past month, currently trading at $1.3951 per US$1. The U.S. dollar index dropped 0.53 percent to 101.32, while the euro advanced 0.61 percent to US$1.1260 and the British pound gained 0.58 percent to US$1.3491.

Real Estate Data and Economic Indicators

Economic data released by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board indicated that home sales in October fell 7.9 percent year-over-year but rose 1.2 percent from September on a seasonally adjusted basis. Markets are now looking ahead to a dense schedule of economic releases, including the U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October at 8:15 a.m. ET. Additional data points include Canada's merchandise trade balance for September and the U.S. goods and services trade deficit for September, both scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET. Further indicators such as the S&P global services PMI for Canada and various U.S. PMI readings will be released throughout the morning, providing deeper context on global economic health.