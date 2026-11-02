US Midterm Elections: Voters Blame Economy and Inflation on Trump Policies

Voters cite high prices and inflation as key issues in US midterm elections, despite strong employment data and stock market gains under President Trump's economic record.

Voters are heading to the polls in the United States with a skeptical view of the economy, placing high prices and rising costs at the center of their decision-making for the midterm elections. This sentiment emerges on the eve of votes that will determine whether President Donald Trump's Republican Party retains control of Congress. Although Trump is not directly on the ballot for November 3, his administration's economic policies remain a focal point for the electorate.

Consumer Sentiment vs Economic Data

The prevailing mood among Americans has deteriorated since Trump began his second term in January 2025. Surveys indicate that many voters blame specific policies, including tariffs and the conflict involving Iran, for contributing to persistent inflation. The image of people pumping gas in Washington D.C. amid rising prices serves as a visual metaphor for this widespread frustration. While some confidence indices showed slight improvement in October, consumer sentiment reached near-record lows, reflecting personal financial anxiety rather than macroeconomic trends.

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Strong Labor Market Indicators

Despite the gloomy outlook in surveys, underlying labor market data presents a contrasting picture of stability. The unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in September, marking the lowest level in five years and showing no increase above 4.5% during this period. Weekly unemployment insurance claims have remained near a 57-year low, suggesting that companies are avoiding mass layoffs even if hiring new graduates remains challenging. This resilience in the job market supports the argument that the broader economy is functioning well, even if individual households feel the pinch of daily expenses.

Stock Market Gains and Spending

The American stock market has experienced significant growth, with major equity indexes hitting dozens of record highs throughout the year. This surge has been largely driven by investment booms related to artificial intelligence, which has padded retirement accounts for millions of investors. Higher-income households, who hold a disproportionate share of these assets, have used the increased value of their portfolios to sustain consumer spending. This spending behavior has helped drive the US economy to grow at an annualized pace of 3.4% in the last quarter, its strongest performance of the year.

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Fragility in AI Investment Boom

Economists warn that the current economic strength may be fragile due to reliance on sustained corporate investment in technology. Recent earnings reports from major companies like Amazon.com and Intel have sparked concerns about the sustainability of the AI spending boom. A sharp reset in expectations could lead to reduced capital expenditure, potentially slowing GDP growth. Experts caution that this risk is compounded by higher oil prices and tighter immigration restrictions, which continue to push inflation upward.

Inflation and Wage Growth Dynamics

Inflation remains a primary concern for voters, even though it has slowed significantly from its peak in 2022. The current rate is still well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target for price stability. However, for much of Trump's second term, wage growth has outpaced price increases, allowing workers to maintain or improve their purchasing power. This dynamic suggests that while consumers feel the pressure of everyday costs, the fundamental balance between income and expenditure has not collapsed, creating a complex narrative for the upcoming election results.