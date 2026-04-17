US Metal Tariff Changes Devastate Canadian Manufacturers

Canadian manufacturers are facing severe financial repercussions as the U.S. implements a new tariff structure on derivative metal goods, significantly increasing duties and jeopardizing export business.

Canadian manufacturers are grappling with a significant and potentially crippling change in how the United States calculates metal tariffs on manufactured goods. Effective April 6, the U.S. has implemented a new tariff structure that levies a 25-per-cent duty on the entire value of imported derivative goods made from steel, aluminum, and copper. This broad category encompasses a vast array of products, ranging from essential industrial machinery to everyday household appliances.

The previous system imposed a 50-per-cent tariff, but it was applied only to the value of the metal content within these derivative products, a portion that often represented a minor fraction of the overall product cost. This abrupt shift, which affects all exporting nations with limited exceptions for the United Kingdom, has dramatically amplified the financial burden of U.S. metal tariffs on Canada's manufacturing sector. This development further exacerbates existing challenges for an industry already contending with escalating operational costs and persistent uncertainty surrounding access to the lucrative U.S. market. Jim Estill, proprietor of Arctic Snowplows, a London, Ontario-based manufacturer specializing in heavy-duty snowplows, illustrated the severity of the change. He explained that the new tariff structure would raise the duty on a $10,000 snowplow to $2,500, a substantial increase from the considerably smaller amount previously levied. “This is a huge increase, so big that Arctic Snowplows will lose 90 per cent of its business in the U.S.,” Estill stated in an email. This comes on the heels of a 40-per-cent decline in U.S. sales last year, attributed to the prior tariff regime. His hope is to offset these losses by securing more business domestically, ideally by capturing market share from U.S. plow manufacturers. The magnitude of this tariff adjustment largely went unnoticed until this past week. The issue gained widespread attention when BRP Inc., a prominent Canadian snowmobile manufacturer, announced the suspension of its financial forecasts. The company indicated that it could face a financial impact exceeding $500 million in the current fiscal year due to this revised metal tariff policy. BRP's stock price experienced a significant decline, dropping 35 per cent on Wednesday following the announcement, although it partially recovered some ground the following day. Dennis Darby, president and chief executive of the industry group Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, expressed his dismay, noting that many had not anticipated such a change. He revealed that numerous companies have contacted his organization over the past two weeks, reporting a tenfold increase in their effective tariff rates. “This is not sustainable,” Darby emphasized, adding that he is actively engaged in lobbying the federal government for enhanced support measures to assist manufacturers in navigating this latest tariff escalation. The amendment appears to be an effort by the Trump administration to streamline its metal tariff policies. These tariffs were initially introduced last year on raw steel, aluminum, and copper products and were subsequently broadened to encompass the metal content within a multitude of derivative products. These tariffs were imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a provision President Donald Trump has utilized to target specific industries, including metals, automobiles, and lumber. Ted Murphy, co-leader of the global arbitration, trade, and advocacy practice at the U.S. law firm Sidley Austin LLP, highlighted the administrative complexity of calculating duties on the metal content of derivative products, describing it as an administrative nightmare. However, the administration's chosen solution—reducing the tariff rate on derivative products from 50 per cent to 25 per cent but applying it to the total value of the good—has inadvertently created a new set of significant problems. This change is negatively impacting both foreign companies and American manufacturers that depend on imported components. “I think they miscalibrated this,” Murphy commented. “You have people who are relatively new at this and don’t really understand or care about the implications. And they fixed one problem without a great appreciation for the other problems that would create.” Tariffs on products composed entirely of metal, such as steel coil or aluminum sheet, remain unchanged at 50 per cent. It is worth noting that some Canadian companies may actually benefit from the revised calculation method for derivative products. Specifically, goods containing less than 15 per cent steel, aluminum, and copper by weight are now exempt from these metal tariffs, alleviating an administrative burden for manufacturers whose products incorporate only small quantities of metal. Furthermore, derivative products that source all their metal exclusively from the U.S. are subject to a reduced 10-per-cent tariff. Nevertheless, for certain companies, this still represents a higher tariff obligation than under the previous system. ADF Group Inc., a Quebec-based manufacturer of steel superstructures, confirmed on Thursday that the recent changes mean the company will now be subject to a 10-per-cent U.S. steel tariff. Previously, the company had been exempt because it utilized U.S.-made steel. Jean-François Boursier, ADF Group's chief financial officer, expressed surprise during an earnings call reporting year-end results, stating there was no prior notification. “Then all of a sudden, you’ve got coming out of nowhere that 10-per-cent announcement that nobody saw coming.” It is important to understand that the U.S. metal tariffs do not apply universally to all manufactured goods. The tariffs are specifically targeted at the hundreds of products that have been added to the Trump administration's derivative list, a list that has seen expansion over the past year, often influenced by lobbying efforts from U.S. industries





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Tariffs Canadian Manufacturing Trade Policy Metal Duties Export Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRP suspends financial guidance due to U.S. tariff changesBRP Inc. is suspending its full-year financial guidance for its 2027 financial year due to changes to U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

Canadian Warehouse Leasing Surges Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Demand for FlexibilityCanadian warehouse leasing experienced a significant surge last year, with the Toronto area seeing record-breaking activity. This trend is attributed to shippers seeking greater flexibility and strategies to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs, according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield. Demand is being driven by uncertainty surrounding trade policies rather than traditional growth, leading to increased reliance on third-party logistics providers.

Read more »

BRP stock plunges as tariff changes pose half-billion-dollar costBRP Inc. is suspending its full-year financial guidance for its 2027 financial year due to changes to U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

Canadian Detained in Florida, Local Traffic Woes, Drug Bust, and Political Statements Lead Canadian News CycleA Canadian citizen's detention in Florida, prolonged traffic disruptions in Saskatoon, a substantial GHB drug lab seizure in Ontario, and political commentary from Pierre Poilievre are among the top stories. Additionally, new allergy treatments, influencer health scares, hotel inspirations, peculiar snow discoveries, and consumer shopping trends in beauty and home goods are covered.

Read more »

Martinrea maintains 2026 outlook amid U.S. tariff changesAuto parts company Martinrea International Inc. is maintaining its full-year 2026 outlook following changes to U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Traffic, Politics, Culture, and Consumer TrendsA collection of Canadian news highlights including traffic incidents on the QEII, political discussions around UCP riding changes and Ontario's grocery pricing, tragic reports of maternal and infant deaths linked to toxic drugs in BC, and a bus assault incident in Scarborough. The report also touches on international news with EU border checks and Netflix leadership changes, alongside Canadian consumer interests in beauty products, home goods, and hair care.

Read more »