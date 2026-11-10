US-mediated talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war begin in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States opened Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, focusing on security guarantees, as long-range strikes continue and front-line fighting remains deadlocked.

Trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States opened Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as Washington renewed its push to end the war that followed Russia's full-scale invasion.

The discussions focus on security guarantees, the White House said before the talks. Hopes of progress are tempered by the absence of any significant breakthroughs in previous rounds and by continued long-range strikes. The two armies remain largely deadlocked along a front line stretching about 1,200 kilometers, or roughly 750 miles. Russia launched 162 drones of various types and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said.

Also read Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Begin in Abu Dhabi Amid Ongoing Conflict

Kushner Witkoff Attend Trilateral Peace Talks

Russia's Ministry of Defense said its forces shot down 155 Ukrainian drones overnight above eight Russian regions as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow has intensified its air campaign against Ukraine's power grid, seeking to weaken the country's resolve as winter sets in, relying on ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are involved in the talks.

Advertisement

Kushner said Monday on X that before the start of the three-way talks, he and Witkoff would meet separately with envoys from Ukraine, the European Union, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy to continue close consultation and coordination on European security and Ukraine's postwar future. He said a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them.

The discussions in Abu Dhabi will set the stage for that engagement to begin in the near future as part of a broader multilateral process, he said. A U.S. official said the American side was working on a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, noted at the start of the talks that the Russian delegation has become bigger and more professional. He expressed hope the meeting will allow us to advance on the path towards peace in the interests of the people of Russia and the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine Russia Delegations Detail Key Demands

Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service who is leading Kyiv's delegation, said the day began with a meeting between the Ukrainian team, the U.S. envoys and representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to pull its troops back from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the four regions Moscow annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.

He also demands that Ukraine abandon its bid to join NATO, accept strict limits on its military and drop restrictions on the Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Putin wants a comprehensive peace deal on those conditions and will not agree to a general halt in hostilities, arguing that it would only allow Ukrainian troops to rest and replenish their weapons stockpiles.

He has warned that Russia will achieve its goals by force if Kyiv refuses to meet its conditions for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was visiting Denmark on Tuesday, rejects Putin's demands to voluntarily cede territory that Russia has not been able to take on the battlefield. Zelenskyy also rejects any limits on Ukraine's military or its arrangements with Western partners, which Kyiv sees as essential security guarantees to stop Moscow from invading again.

Advertisement

Ceasefire Territorial Issues Central to Negotiations

Ukraine argues that an immediate ceasefire is the necessary first step toward negotiating a wider settlement and says a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is the only way territorial issues can be settled. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations include senior officials who have attended previous rounds of talks. Russia's chief negotiator is Medinsky, a Putin aide who has led Moscow's team since the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in March 2022.

The Russian delegation also includes deputy foreign ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov and deputy chief of the General Staff's operational department Yuri Zhigarlovsky. Apart from Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation reportedly includes Zelenskyy's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, his deputy Sergiy Kyslytsya and Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary faction leader of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party.

Last week, Trump declared that some kind of grand deal about European security was in the works, describing it as a big agreement that is going to involve more than Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said we can only welcome the U.S. negotiators on President Donald Trump's request proposing to put the issue of collective security on top of the agenda of the talks on a Ukrainian settlement.

NATO Deployments European Security Part of Deal

Just before Moscow launched the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, it demanded that NATO roll back its deployments in the trans-Atlantic alliance's member countries in Central and Eastern Europe, seeing their presence as a security threat. Similar demands will likely be part of any comprehensive peace deal proposed by Russia. Russia has objected to the Europeans' involvement in the three-way talks but said EU representatives could join at a later stage.

Russia sees NATO as a threat, and Ukraine wants to prevent future Russian invasions.