Major US publications critique the nuclear peace rhetoric from the Trump Xi Jinping summit, citing risks from Russia and China's arsenal growth.

The conservative editorial board of the Journal published a sharp critique in an op-ed titled Nuclear Peace In Our Time Not regarding the recent diplomatic summit in China. The article analyzed the joint declaration on nuclear peace issued by the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China. The board suggested that the trio's statement was little more than rhetorical posturing rather than a substantial policy shift. This analysis comes as the newspaper continues to closely monitor the geopolitical implications of the new administration's foreign policy decisions. The editorial highlighted significant concerns about the stability of global nuclear deterrence in the current climate.

Summit Outcomes And Strategic Assessments

The Journal acknowledged that the summit in China could have been worse in terms of diplomatic outcomes. The publication noted that President Trump appeared to have conceded nothing regarding the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine or the strategic tensions surrounding Taiwan. This observation suggests that despite the high-profile rhetoric on peace, the core territorial and strategic disputes remain largely unresolved. The board's assessment indicates a pragmatic view of the summit, focusing on what was not achieved rather than just the ceremonial declarations. This stance reflects a cautious optimism mixed with deep skepticism about the immediate impact of the joint statement.

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Russian Nuclear Threats And Risks

Despite the diplomatic overtures, the editorial board warned that Vladimir Putin remains the biggest nuclear risk on the planet today. This warning is based on Putin's repeated threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, where Russia launched an invasion in 2022. The Journal cited these specific threats as evidence that the rhetoric of nuclear peace is not matched by Russian actions on the ground. The board emphasized that the potential use of tactical nukes in an active war zone poses a unique and immediate danger to global security. This perspective challenges the narrative that the summit has effectively de-escalated tensions in Eastern Europe.

China's Expanding Arsenal

The publication also questioned whether Donald Trump's personal rapport with Xi Jinping could effectively curb China's expanding nuclear arsenal. The Journal highlighted the discrepancy between diplomatic warmth and the strategic military buildup in Beijing. It raised doubts about the ability of informal relationships to influence formal defense policies and weapons development. The editorial suggested that the growth of China's nuclear capabilities is a long-term strategic challenge that personal diplomacy may not address. This point underscores the complexity of managing great power competition through informal channels alone.

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Iran War And Geopolitical Alignment

Furthermore, the Journal criticized the president for downplaying the support provided by Russia and China to Iran. The newspaper pointed out that the United States launched a war against Iran in February, a conflict where Iranian backing from these two powers is significant. The editorial board argued that ignoring or minimizing this alliance undermines the strategic assessment of the situation. By downplaying the extent of Russian and Chinese involvement, the administration may be underestimating the resources available to Iran. This criticism highlights a potential gap in the administration's understanding of the interconnected nature of global conflicts.

Nuclear Deterrence Recommendations

The board urged President Trump to boost America's nuclear deterrent in response to these perceived weaknesses. The editorial argued that the best nuclear nonproliferation project on the table today is to win the war with Iran in a convincing way. The logic presented is that a decisive American victory would demonstrate the limits of Russian and Chinese support, thereby deterring further escalation. The board believes that military success in the Middle East could serve as a powerful signal to other nuclear powers. This strategy relies on the assumption that clear demonstrations of strength will discourage further nuclear proliferation.

Implications For Global Stability

The collective message from the Journal's editorial board is one of skepticism toward the surface-level peace declarations. The publication insists that the underlying risks from Russia's tactics in Ukraine and China's military expansion remain acute. By highlighting these specific dangers, the editorial aims to counter what it sees as a dangerous complacency in Washington. The board's stance suggests that the path to genuine nuclear stability requires more than joint statements and diplomatic meetings. It calls for a robust and visibly strengthened American nuclear posture to maintain global balance.

Future Policy Considerations

The analysis serves as a warning to policymakers that rhetorical achievements do not equate to strategic security. The Journal's detailed breakdown of the risks associated with Putin and Xi provides a framework for understanding the limitations of the current diplomatic approach. The editorial's emphasis on winning the war with Iran as a deterrent strategy offers a specific policy recommendation for the administration. This approach seeks to leverage military success to address broader geopolitical challenges involving nuclear powers. The board's critique reflects a broader conservative skepticism toward diplomatic engagement that lacks enforceable commitments.