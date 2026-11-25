A consortium led by US asset manager Eldridge, including the US International Development Finance Corp., has agreed to acquire Lukoil International, which holds non-Russian energy assets across 11 countries producing about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The deal would exchange restricted Russian shares for the assets' liquidity, avoiding direct cash payments to Russia.

A consortium of investors that includes a U.S. government lender said Friday that it has agreed to acquire the international energy assets of Russian oil company Lukoil.

The deal would transfer Lukoil International, which owns non-Russian oil and gas fields, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure across 11 countries. The consortium is led by U.S.-based asset management company Eldridge. Its members include the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., a government lender known as the DFC, as well as Catena Investment Holding, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, and New York-based investment bank Xtellus Capital Partners.

Also read Exclusive-Boehly signs US-backed share swap deal to buy Lukoil global assets

Lukoil International Assets Deal

Lukoil International's operations currently produce about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the consortium said in a release. Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium would exchange restricted Russian shares of Lukoil and other Russian companies for all of Lukoil International's liquidity. This structure would avoid having the U.S.-led consortium make direct cash payments to Russia in exchange for the assets. The International Development Finance Corp. would receive an ownership interest on behalf of the United States.

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A DFC official positioned the agency's involvement in the deal as a way to protect U.S. interests and reduce the risk of rivals getting involved. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, called Lukoil's assets important to U.S. and allies' energy security. The Russian company said at the beginning of the year that it planned to sell its international assets to an American private equity firm.

At the time, Lukoil was looking to divest from its global portfolio in the face of sanctions. Early this year, Lukoil was pursuing the sale of its international assets to the U.S. Carlyle Group. The Treasury Department had given the company until Feb. 28 to sell its foreign assets. U.S. Rep.

Congressional Criticism of Deal

Gregory Meeks, a Democrat and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the proposed deal. He said the Trump administration was circumventing a congressional ban on the DFC investing in Russia, which was aimed at pressuring Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. The DFC exists to advance development in emerging markets, not serve as a finance vehicle for President Trump's wealthy and well-connected friends, he said.

President Donald Trump has taken a series of steps in recent months to ease up on Moscow. Trump announced sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, Russia's two biggest oil companies, in October 2025 to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

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Trump Administration Policy

Although the Treasury Department temporarily authorized Russian diesel transactions that would ordinarily be subject to U.S. sanctions, two tankers originally bound for the U.S. changed course after state and federal officials warned port authorities, fuel distributors and banks that facilitating any shipments could bring legal consequences.