US President Donald Trump ordered multiple strikes on Iran after a second night of clashes between the countries' forces, following his frustration over the lack of progress in talks. The indirect negotiations between the US and Iran, with Qatar playing a role as a mediator, continue, with progress reported this week. The war has caused around $270 billion of damage to Iran and has resulted in the assassination of many key leaders.

US President Donald Trump ordered multiple strikes on Iran after a second night of clashes between the countries' forces, following his frustration over the lack of progress in talks.

The US claimed to have hit two vessels trying to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran said it would close the waterway to all types of vessels. The indirect negotiations between the US and Iran, with Qatar playing a role as a mediator, continue, with progress reported this week. The skirmishes between the two sides are a way to pressure each other and gain better terms in the negotiations.

The US and Iran have several sticking points, including Iran's demand for the unfreezing of more than $10 billion of its funds held in countries such as Qatar and the Islamic Republic's insistence on the US not freezing its funds. The war has caused around $270 billion of damage to Iran and has resulted in the assassination of many key leaders.

Oil prices were down on Thursday, with Brent trading below $92 a barrel, indicating that many energy traders expect Iran and the US to agree a deal in the coming weeks. Trump has consistently said he wants to end the war, which has killed thousands of people across the Middle East and is increasingly unpopular with Americans





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US-Iran Tensions Trump Orders Strikes Indirect Talks Progress In Negotiations War Causing Damage Assassination Of Key Leaders

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