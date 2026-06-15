US-Iran Peace Deal Triggers Global Market Rally, Oil Plunges, Easing Central Bank Pressure

A tentative U.S.-Iran peace agreement sparks a surge in Asian equities, a sharp drop in oil prices, and a broader shift in market sentiment, providing relief to central banks facing inflation pressures.

A tentative peace agreement between the United States and Iran has sparked a surge in Asian share markets, a decline in the U.S. dollar, and a sharp drop in oil prices .

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on social media early Monday that a deal had been reached, and former President Donald Trump confirmed the agreement includes provisions for opening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Trump is scheduled to meet with Middle Eastern leaders and hold a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a G7 summit in France this week.

Iran, however, stated that traffic through the strait would be jointly regulated by Iran and Oman, a move that could introduce new fees or restrictions on shipping and potentially challenge free trade norms. Analysts noted that while the lack of detail on freedom of navigation is a concern, the immediate market reaction is dominated by a surge in risk appetite.

The prospect of sustained lower energy prices is shifting the narrative for central banks just ahead of several key monetary policy decisions. This development provides relief for global central banks, easing pressure to tighten policy aggressively to combat inflation driven by energy costs. Although markets had partially priced in a deal, the official confirmation sent Brent crude futures down 4% to $83.80 per barrel, moving far from its May peak of $126.41. U.S. crude slid 4.7% to $80.89.

Analysts at CBA forecast Brent could fall to $80 by year-end, assuming the strait remains open, though they caution that damage to oil and refinery assets creates considerable uncertainty. The news is particularly beneficial for Japan, a net energy importer, with its Nikkei index climbing 3.0%. South Korea's market gained 4.3%, and MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index rose 1.5%. European futures also posted gains: EUROSTOXX 50 and DAX futures each rose 0.2%, while FTSE futures added 0.3%.

Central banks in the U.S., UK, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and Russia are meeting this week. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates at 3.50%-3.75% at its meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Kevin Warsh's debut. Investors will scrutinize the statement, economic projections, and press conference for any shift from the Fed's easing bias as officials express growing hawkishness on inflation.

Market-implied odds of a rate hike this year have decreased, with December futures edging up and an October move priced around 45%. U.S. Treasuries rallied on the expectation of lower inflation, with 2-year yields dropping 6 basis points to 4.02%. This drop in yields and improved risk sentiment pushed the U.S. dollar broadly lower. The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1608, the yen strengthened to 159.90 per dollar, and sterling rose 0.3% to $1.3446.

The Bank of England is expected to hold rates at 3.75% on Thursday and through 2026, with policymakers seen as patient. Market participants will also focus on the BoE's vote split and monetary policy report, alongside UK data releases on inflation, retail sales, and employment, as well as the Makerfield by-election.

Meanwhile, non-yielding gold benefited from lower yields and improved risk appetite, climbing 1.9% to $4,300 per ounce





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