US Intelligence Sharing Slows Amid CIA-ODNI Turf War Under Gabbard

Tensions between the CIA and ODNI under Tulsi Gabbard have disrupted critical intelligence sharing with Congress, raising fears of incomplete threat assessments similar to pre-9/11 failures.

Intelligence sharing between US federal agencies and Congress has significantly slowed or temporarily halted during President Donald Trump's second term. This disruption affects briefings on Iran and other global security threats, according to eight current and former officials briefed on the matter. The breakdown in information flow raises concerns that policymakers are operating with an incomplete picture of national dangers.

CIA Halts Co-Authoring Assessments With NIC

The National Intelligence Council (NIC) within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has lost its primary co-author due to deep institutional tensions. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stopped co-authoring joint assessments with the NIC last year, a move that reduces the number of consolidated reports available to decision-makers. These assessments traditionally pull together views from all eighteen US intelligence agencies on critical subjects including Iran and Russia. Without CIA participation, the NIC has slowed its production schedule and has not produced any recent assessments focused on the war in Iran. An ODNI official stated that assessment levels remain close to historic trendlines despite these operational changes.

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Gabbard Tenure Sparks Major Interagency Turf War

These structural problems emerged prominently during Tulsi Gabbard's tenure as Director of National Intelligence before her resignation in June. A turf war between the CIA and the ODNI, described by officials as one of the most significant in three decades, reached a peak when Gabbard's office revoked security clearances for current and former intelligence officials. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had to intervene multiple times to defuse the escalating tensions between the two powerful agencies. Although direct hostilities have subsided since Gabbard left office, the operational fractures caused by this clash continue to disrupt standard intelligence workflows across the community.

Briefings Suspended After Key Military and Diplomatic Events

Lawmakers and their staffs experienced specific interruptions in receiving intelligence reports from Gabbard's office during major geopolitical events. Briefings stopped briefly in the days following the US military intervention in Iran in June 2025. Another suspension occurred after the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026. These gaps in communication occur while the administration weighs whether to resume strikes on Iran following the midterm elections held on Tuesday. The cessation of regular updates leaves congressional committees without timely data during periods of heightened international tension.

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Fear of Retaliation Silences Analysts Inside Agencies

Internal culture within national security agencies has shifted dramatically amid significant cuts to the ODNI and CIA. Analysts who remain employed are reportedly careful to avoid writing assessments that contradict White House positions due to fear of political retaliation. Some analysts treat unwelcome information as disloyalty rather than objective analysis, rendering their work irrelevant to policy formulation. Julia Curlee, a former CIA analyst fired from the Trump National Security Council last year, highlighted how the administration treats dissenting views. Beth Sanner, former deputy director of national intelligence during the first term, noted that policymakers are receiving less nuanced and integrated views of a complex world.

Bipartisan Efforts Launch to Rebuild Intelligence Community

In response to these systemic failures, four former US officials are working at Stanford University's Hoover Institution to develop plans for rebuilding the intelligence community. They aim to restore robust information sharing mechanisms for the next administration to prevent future lapses in situational awareness. Former officials and outside experts warn that these disruptions risk repeating intelligence failures exposed after the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks. The bipartisan effort seeks to ensure that future leaders receive sophisticated, comprehensive data necessary for making informed foreign policy decisions regarding ongoing conflicts and emerging threats.