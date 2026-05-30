US Government Plans to Appeal Ruling on Import Taxes, Frustrating Smaller Companies

The US Customs and Border Protection has been processing refunds for importers who paid higher import taxes on goods from nearly every other country, but the administration has revealed its plans to appeal the ruling. Smaller companies are frustrated with the slow pace of refunds, with some receiving only a small percentage of their total claim.

The US Customs and Border Protection had been processing refunds for importers who paid higher import taxes on goods from nearly every other country, following a ruling by the Supreme Court that President Donald Trump lacked the constitutional authority to impose these taxes.

The refunds had been reaching the bank accounts of the first successful applicants since May 12, with the Treasury Department issuing $20.6 billion in refunds so far. However, the administration has revealed its plans to appeal the ruling, citing that the Supreme Court's ruling entitled all importers of record to refunds, which they argue exceeds the court's authority.

The judge has scheduled a hearing for June 9 to discuss the appeal and the government's obligation to repay all 330,000 importers that might be eligible for refunds. Meanwhile, smaller companies have expressed frustration with the slow pace of refunds, with some receiving only a small percentage of their total claim.

The CEO of toy company Basic Fun, Jay Foreman, received about $450,000, or 7% of his total claim, over two consecutive days this month, but has since received less than $10,000 refunded. Foreman and others are calling for the government to release the funds back into the economy, especially given how much they need these funds to support their businesses and fund their operations.

The case involves $166 billion in unlawful collection, and the judge has ruled that the remedy is for the US government to refund the unlawfully collected duties





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US Customs And Border Protection Import Taxes Refunds Appeal Supreme Court Ruling

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