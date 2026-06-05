US Employers Add 172,000 Jobs in May Despite Economic Uncertainty

The US labor market continues to show resilience in the face of rising costs from the Iran conflict, with employers adding a surprising 172,000 jobs in May. However, despite the improvement from last year, job creation is way down from the boom that followed pandemic lockdowns.

US employers added a surprising 172,000 jobs in May as the labor market continued to show resilience in the face of rising costs from the Iran conflict.

The Labor Department reported that job growth was down slightly last month from a revised 179,000 in April, with the unemployment rate staying at a low 4.3%. The job market has been recovering this year from a miserable 2025, shrugging off higher energy prices and economic uncertainty. Hiring has bounced back this year, showing unexpected strength in the face of economic uncertainty and painful job losses.

However, despite the improvement from last year, job creation is way down from the boom that followed pandemic lockdowns. Workers, jobseekers, and employers are stuck in an awkward 'no-hire, no-fire' labor market, with those who have jobs clinging to them and those without left wanting. Many young people are finding it tough to break into a stagnant job market, and workers who have been laid off struggle to get back to work.

More than a quarter of the unemployed in April had been jobless for more than six months, up from less than 20% two years ago. Seeing their prospects diminished, Americans are reluctant to leave their jobs and seek something better elsewhere. In April, the number of people who quit their jobs was down, and the number of people who were laid off was up.

Over the past year, employers in the healthcare industry have added more than 456,000 jobs, while all other U.S. employers have collectively cut 205,000 jobs. The strong healthcare hiring isn't surprising, as Americans age and need more prescriptions and trips to the doctor.

However, the question remains why other industries have not seen similar job growth. At least the United States doesn't need as many new jobs as it used to, due to the drop in immigrants and rising Baby Boomer retirements.

As a result, the break-even point - the number of new jobs required to keep the unemployment rate stable - has likely dropped to near zero, from the 155,000 new jobs per month that was typical two or three years ago. Some analysts fear that artificial intelligence will wipe out entry-level jobs, but economists argue that AI adoption is proving more gradual and costly than anticipated.

Firms are increasingly using AI to enhance productivity and control labor costs, but AI has reduced hiring rather than triggering broad-based layoffs. The rise of remote work is also a challenge for young people's struggle to land jobs after college, as businesses are reluctant to hire new grads for work-at-home jobs because it is harder to train and mentor them when they aren't coming into the office





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