US Delays Adding Chinese AI and Chip Firms to Trade Blacklist Amid Tension Concerns

The Trump administration has held off on adding DeepSeek, CXMT, and over 100 other Chinese companies to the Entity List, despite earlier approvals, as it seeks to avoid escalating trade and technology conflicts with China. The prolonged absence of updates to the blacklist raises national security concerns.

The United States has delayed adding Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT , and over a hundred other companies deemed national security risks to its trade blacklist, the Entity List .

This pause, reported exclusively by Reuters and based on insights from two individuals familiar with the matter, reflects the Trump administration's current strategy to avoid further escalation with Beijing. These companies, including DeepSeek and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), were already approved by an interagency committee last year for inclusion on the Commerce Department's Entity List. The Entity List restricts U.S. companies from shipping goods, software, and technology to listed entities without a license, which is typically denied.

However, no new additions have been published since October, marking the longest gap in more than a decade. DeepSeek has been a particular focus for U.S. authorities. Its low-cost AI model, which disrupted the global tech landscape in January 2025, has been linked by a senior U.S. State Department official to support for China's military and intelligence operations. The official also alleged that DeepSeek attempted to use shell companies in Southeast Asia to illegally obtain advanced U.S. chips.

More recently, AI firms Anthropic and OpenAI reported that DeepSeek and other Chinese AI labs engaged in campaigns to illicitly extract capabilities from their AI platforms, such as Claude, to enhance their own models. CXMT, China's leading memory chip producer, was previously designated as a Chinese military company by the Pentagon during the Biden administration. Both companies have faced scrutiny for potential violations of U.S. export controls.

The stagnation in updating the Entity List is raising alarms among experts and former officials. Philip Luck of the Center for Strategic and International Studies likened the process to "whack-a-mole," emphasizing that delayed action allows adversarial technology transfers to continue unchecked. Kevin Kurland, a former Commerce Department official, stated that the absence of new listings since October shows trade policy is overshadowing a critical national security instrument.

According to sources, multiple Chinese firms involved in supplying drones to Russia, selling restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese universities, and manufacturing military drones and robot dogs were slated for listing but remain unpublished. Jeffrey Kessler, the Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, has reportedly resisted adding Chinese entities out of concern for inflaming U.S.-China tensions. This hesitancy, coupled with the bureau's failure to replace a Biden-era rule on global access to U.S.-origin AI chips, has created enforcement gaps.

Critics argue that the Bureau of Industry and Security under the second Trump administration is struggling to act decisively against emerging threats, potentially undermining U.S. technological and strategic advantages





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