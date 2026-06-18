US Defense Secretary Demands NATO Allies Take Lead in European Defense, Announces Review of US Forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a major review of American forces in Europe and demanded that NATO allies take primary responsibility for their own continent's defense. Speaking in Brussels, he criticized European nations for failing to provide adequate military support and basing access, labeling past restrictions as shameful. The review follows a U.S. decision to withhold certain warships and aircraft from NATO's collective defense commitments, signaling a strategic pivot toward countering China. Hegseth called for a reboot of NATO into a harder-line alliance, while the U.S. plans a massive $1.5 trillion defense investment. European allies are now scrambling to address the capability gaps left by the potential American pullback from conventional forces.

BRUSSELS (AP) - In a stark and forceful address to NATO allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the United States will conduct a comprehensive six-month review of its military forces stationed in Europe.

The outcome of this Pentagon review will be directly tied to the speed and determination with which European and Canadian allies assume primary responsibility for the defense of their own continent. Speaking at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Hegseth lambasted allies for what he described as a chronic failure to meet their defense obligations and for denying U.S. forces predictable access to bases for potential operations against Iran, a move he called "shameful" and a risk to American service members.

His comments mark a significant escalation in the Trump administration's demands for a fundamental reboot of the 32-nation alliance, pushing for a transformation into what he termed "NATO 3.0"-a leaner, harder-line military partnership where Europe bears the brunt of conventional defense. Hegseth's rhetoric was uncompromising. He stated that NATO must irreversibly move toward a model where Europe leads its own security, freeing U.S. resources for global challenges, particularly the Indo-Pacific.

"This will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defense of Europe," he told assembled ministers. His criticism extended to operational barriers, noting that allies' refusal to grant basing and overflight rights for potential Middle East contingencies undermined alliance solidarity and placed U.S. personnel in jeopardy.

These demands follow a recent U.S. notification to NATO that it would withhold certain high-end military assets, such as an aircraft carrier strike group, aerial refueling aircraft, and dozens of fighter jets, if an ally triggers NATO's collective defense clause (Article 5). This unilateral shift has sent shockwaves through the alliance, forcing European capitals and Canada to urgently devise plans to plug potentially crippling capability gaps.

Underpinning this policy shift is the Pentagon's stated need to plan for two major simultaneous conflicts, with China identified as the primary pacing threat. Hegseth framed the administration's approach not as retreat but as necessary strength, announcing plans for a $1.5 trillion U.S. defense investment in 2027. He characterized this as building an "arsenal of freedom" that backstops NATO while squarely prioritizing American interests.

"The arsenal of freedom first and foremost protects America and American interests but also backstops the strength of NATO and our allies," he said. However, his message to European partners was clear: they "have to be willing to stand up and do something in a strong way about" their own defense. While the U.S. commitment to NATO's nuclear deterrent, including the deployment of U.S. warheads in Europe, remains intact, the conventional military umbrella is being dramatically recalibrated.

NATO's supreme allied commander, an American general, is now drafting contingency plans for a Europe with reduced immediate U.S. reinforcement. The coming months will test whether Hegseth's six-month review leads to a negotiated new burden-sharing deal or a deeper, irreversible transatlantic rift





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO US Defense Secretary Petе Hegseth European Defense Burden-Sharing US Military Review Article 5 Arsenal Of Freedom Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Linfield could face European rematch with ShelbourneLinfield are in line for another European meeting with Shelbourne for the third time in two seasons as Coleraine discover their Conference League opponents and Larne, Glentoran and Derry City their potential opponents.

Read more »

Luigi Mangione will assert psychiatric defense in murder case in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killingNEW YORK (AP) — Luigi Mangione will assert a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson , a judge said Wednesday.

Read more »

Luigi Mangione will assert psychiatric defense in murder case in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killingNEW YORK (AP) — Luigi Mangione will assert a psychiatric defense at his state murder trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson , a judge said Wednesday.

Read more »

Judge considers unsealing psychiatric defense records in Mangione caseA judge is weighing whether to unseal records related to the psychiatric defense of Luigi Mangione, who is accused in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. His defense team argues that unsealing could prejudice his federal case, where such a defense is not available, while the judge indicates some records will be made public.

Read more »