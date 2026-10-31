US Corporate Profits Hit 1929-Level High, Raising Recession Fears

US corporate profits as a percentage of the economy have surged to levels not seen since 1929, raising concerns that a profit boom often precedes a crisis.

US corporate profits have climbed to more than 9 per cent of the overall economy, a level not seen since 1929, according to an analysis of historical data. A generation ago, profits accounted for about 5 per cent of US economic output. The surge helps explain Wall Street's strong performance over the past two decades, but it also raises concerns because unusually high profitability has often preceded major downturns.

Historical precedents of profit peaks

Profit share peaks have repeatedly preceded crises. In 1929, profits were high on the eve of the Great Depression. In the mid-1960s, profitability surged just before inflation took off and stock prices entered a two-decade funk. The profit share roared again in the 1990s before the dot-com crash, and it jumped around 2006 just before the financial crisis.

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This pattern is no accident. Profit margins expand when the government spends lavishly, when interest rates are low, and when companies invest heavily in new ventures. These growth factors are unsustainable and tend to snap back with a vengeance, so profits often look their best just before the bottom falls out.

Tech monopolies and competition decline

Some stock market bulls argue that today's profit boom may be more sustainable. They point to a fundamental shift in how a modern, tech-oriented economy operates, most importantly a significant decline in competition. In the past, fierce rivalry dragged down profits. Whenever a company or sector started to gush earnings, new competitors would emerge and drive down prices and margins. But this self-correcting system does not appear to work the same way in an economy dominated by quasi-monopolies such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook, or Nvidia Corp.'s computer chips.

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These giant tech platforms enjoy unusual market power and cannot be easily undercut by upstarts. Perhaps they can shield their profits in a way that earlier industries could not. Still, history offers cautionary tales. Companies such as the original General Motors, AT&T, and Standard Oil once seemed impregnable, yet even these titans eventually saw their advantages erode. Changing technology and politics played roles in humbling them. Workers and legislators tend to get upset when too much money flows to profits and shareholders instead of to wages.

AI-driven profit boom faces sustainability doubts

For now, Wall Street analysts are brushing off risks. Forecasts call for a 33 per cent increase in S&P 500 profits this year and a further 16 per cent advance in 2027, according to market researcher FactSet. These happy assumptions strike some observers as questionable. John Higgins, chief economic adviser at Capital Economics, recently wrote that further profit gains would probably require the US economy to keep growing strongly and competition among firms to be weak. He also expressed doubt that workers would be willing to accept an ever smaller share of the pie.

Even if workers remain passive, investors have to wonder how long profits can continue to grow when most of the big wins are confined to a narrow segment of the market. Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, points out that the recent boom in profitability is closely tied to the spending frenzy around artificial intelligence. Profit margins are rising for the Magnificent Seven tech giants: Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, and Tesla Inc. However, margins are flat for the other 493 companies in the S&P 500.

The ability of the AI boom to keep powering profits ultimately depends on the ability of AI to generate real gains in productivity for the broad economy. Without that, the current profit surge may prove as fleeting as previous peaks.