US core goods prices have risen spectacularly, with the personal consumption expenditures price index jumping 3.8 per cent in April from the year before, the fastest rate in three years. The U.S. Federal Reserve has analyzed the impact of tariffs on core goods categories and determined import duties explained much of the increase in prices up to February.

Consumers in the United States are feeling the crush of rising prices. But while the war with Iran gets much of the attention, when volatile products such as food and energy are stripped out, core goods prices are climbing at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan was on his way out of the White House.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the measure of goods and services inflation most closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve, jumped 3.8 per cent in April from the year before. That was the fastest rate in three years, and it was below the surface, prices for core goods have risen spectacularly. President Donald Trump's trade wars have made imports more expensive, while giving a green light to some U.S. companies to hike prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last month analyzed the impact of tariffs on core goods categories and determined import duties explained much of the increase in prices up to February. That pressure is set to ease, at least for now, after the U.S.'s top court overturned Mr. Trump's emergency tariffs, though other tariffs remain in place.

A report published last month by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis found prices for some goods are surging more than can be explained by tariffs alone and they pointed to AI-induced demand for electronics equipment, in particular. Either way, the latest report should abolish any inclination new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has to quickly cut interest rates.

Mr. Warsh has argued that the central bank should be prepared to act if inflation rises further, but rate watchers, such as Thierry Wizman, a strategist at Macquarie Group, aren't convinced. With PCE inflation running above the central bank's target, he wrote in a research note that the Fed cannot maintain credibility and an easing bias simultaneously, regardless of the incoming Chair's views on long-term productivity growth





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US Core Goods Prices Inflation Tariffs AI-Induced Demand Interest Rates

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