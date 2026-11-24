US consumer confidence jumped to 103.3 in November, driven by declining gas prices and political shifts, while national fuel costs dropped to $3.61 a gallon, signaling potential strength for holiday shoppers despite persistent price hikes compared to last year.

US consumer confidence soared significantly in November, marking a decisive shift in economic sentiment as the nation moves past the election cycle and witnesses a steady decline in fuel costs.

The Conference Board reported on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index climbed to 103.3, a substantial increase from the October reading of 91.9. This marks the second consecutive month of growth, reversing a slump that saw the index fall in September to its lowest level since April 2014. The recent surge in optimism reflects broader improvements in the American job market, according to the organization.

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Political Divisions Shape Consumer Sentiment

However, the data also revealed sharp political divisions among respondents. Confidence rose sharply among Democrats and independents, while it declined modestly for Republicans. Economists note that consumer confidence is closely linked to gas prices, which have continued to fall rapidly. National prices at the pump dropped to an average of $3.61 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

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This represents a decrease of 17 cents from the previous week. Despite the recent drop, fuel prices remain significantly higher than they were a month earlier, when the average stood at $4.30.

Furthermore, prices are well above the $3.07 that motorists were paying at this time last year, keeping the cost of living a concern for many households. The improvement in confidence signals a potential pickup in consumer spending during the critical winter holiday shopping season. While Americans have maintained a solid spending pace throughout the year, consumer surveys have previously been lackluster.

Retailers Brace For Holiday Spending

Economists caution that these surveys are not as reliable a measure of actual consumer behavior as they were in the past. Nevertheless, the rising index serves as a positive indicator for retailers preparing for the holiday rush. The National Retail Federation has forecasted continued sales growth, and the current trend suggests that shoppers may be more willing to spend as they navigate the holiday season.

The Associated Press reported that shoppers were seen browsing products at Kohl's stores in Dallas on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. This visual evidence aligns with the broader economic data indicating a renewed sense of security among consumers. While the US focuses on these domestic economic indicators, other global markets face different challenges. In Canada, for instance, mortgage delinquency rates rose 31% in the third quarter, driven primarily by Ontario and British Columbia.

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Meanwhile, in Nova Scotia and P.E. I., diesel prices have also seen decreases, mirroring some of the trends observed in the US. Despite these international variances, the US data provides a clear snapshot of current economic health. The combination of falling gas prices, a improving job market, and post-election stability has created a favorable environment for consumer spending.

US Optimism Amid Global Economic Shifts

As the holiday season progresses, retailers will be closely monitoring these indicators to adjust their strategies. The current surge in confidence, despite historical price disparities, suggests a resilient consumer base ready to engage with the market. The divergence in political confidence highlights the complex nature of economic sentiment in a polarized environment. Yet, the overall national trend points toward optimism, driven by tangible improvements in daily costs and employment opportunities.

With gas prices still above last year's levels, the relief provided by the recent drop may not fully offset previous inflationary pressures. However, the trajectory is clearly downward, offering a glimmer of hope for household budgets during the expensive holiday period.