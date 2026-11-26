New US restrictions on overseas data center compute and anti-distillation measures are delaying Z.AI GLM-5.5 and Moonshot Kimi K4 releases, pushing timelines into 2027.

Chinese artificial intelligence developers are facing significant delays in their next-generation model releases due to a combination of stringent US export controls and aggressive technical barriers implemented by American tech giants. According to sources familiar with the situation, Z.AI has missed its scheduled launch for its flagship GLM-5.5 model, while Moonshot AI warns that its development cycle could double from six months to a year or longer. These disruptions highlight how Washington's efforts to restrict access to advanced computing power are directly impacting the pace of innovation in Beijing's AI sector.

Z.AI Faces GLM-5.5 Release Delays

Z.AI, also known as Zhipu AI, had originally planned to release its next flagship model, GLM-5.5, this month but has not yet done so. The model is designed with roughly 3 trillion parameters and was expected to be completed by the end of the year. However, two sources confirmed that the project has been held up partly by increasingly effective safeguards against distillation implemented by US companies. These technical barriers are preventing developers from training new models using answers generated by more capable ones, a technique that has historically allowed Chinese firms to compress knowledge and reduce costs.

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The new US computing restrictions introduced by the Commerce Department could push the GLM-5.5 launch into the first quarter of 2027 or later. This rule, which took effect on November 19, imposes licensing requirements aimed at restricting Chinese companies' access to large amounts of computing power from advanced US chips in overseas data centers. The measure specifically targets methods of accessing Nvidia processors without importing them directly into China. Z.AI had previously released GLM-5.4 on Monday, a model built on an existing architecture with 750 billion parameters, claiming that a new design allows it to match the performance of larger models with 2 trillion to 3 trillion parameters.

Moonshot AI Projects Extended Development Cycles

Moonshot AI, a rival Beijing-based developer, is particularly exposed to the new US rule because it rents computing power to train its models and prioritizes overseas providers. A person with knowledge of Moonshot's operations stated that the company expects its usual six-month interval between major releases to stretch to 12 months or longer if its access to overseas computing is cut off entirely. The source added that computing capacity available within China is currently insufficient to make up for this shortfall. Moonshot has not responded immediately to requests for comment regarding these specific timeline adjustments.

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Moonshot's next flagship model, Kimi K4, could be delayed until around the middle of 2027 according to internal estimates. The company has a recent track record of frequent releases, having launched Kimi K2 in July 2025, K2.5 in January, and K3 in July. To mitigate the impact of US restrictions, Moonshot has stepped up efforts to rent computing power in Europe and plans to approach Chinese chipmakers about using their processors for training. The company has previously rejected suggestions that its Kimi K3 model's performance was achieved via distillation, stating in July that its gains came from original changes to underlying architecture.

Anti-Distillation Safeguards Block Key Data Sources

The slowdown is not solely due to hardware restrictions but also to technical measures implemented by US AI companies to prevent distillation. Anthropic reported in September that it had observed nearly 200 million exchanges with its Claude models linked to suspected distillation campaigns, attributing them to Chinese developers including Alibaba, Moonshot, and Z.AI. OpenAI has made similar accusations against individuals associated with Moonshot. Both companies have described measures they use to detect and block unauthorized distillation, making it increasingly difficult for Chinese developers to use their models as training data.

As obtaining training data from Anthropic's and OpenAI's models has become increasingly difficult, Moonshot has begun distilling from models developed by Google and Meta. The latest releases from Google and Meta have made them attractive sources of training data for Chinese firms seeking to maintain competitive performance levels. OpenAI and Anthropic have intensified these safeguards, effectively closing a key avenue that Chinese developers used to leverage American AI advancements. This technical blockade complements the hardware restrictions, creating a dual barrier that significantly raises the cost and complexity of developing competitive AI models in China.

Nvidia Restrictions Target Overseas Data Centers

The new US restrictions on overseas data centers followed the short-lived resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with unrelated Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Her business dealings have drawn scrutiny amid concerns about Chinese access to restricted Nvidia technology. The Commerce Department rule covers computing arrangements at data centers outside the US above a threshold roughly equivalent to 750 of Nvidia's H100 chips. These chips have required US export licenses for shipments to China since 2022.

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Operators already providing covered computing services before the rule took effect have 90 days to obtain licenses. This provision aims to prevent Chinese companies from circumventing domestic export controls by renting cloud computing power from servers located in other countries. The measures jeopardize a key advantage that has helped Chinese AI companies challenge their American rivals despite years of export controls: the ability to develop competitive models at substantially lower costs. By restricting access to this infrastructure, Washington is aiming to slow the rapid progress of China's artificial intelligence sector and preserve the technological lead held by US firms like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.