US-China Summit Talks Didn't End Iran Conflict Rapidly Normalizing Shipping

Discussions between the leaders of the US and China over the Iran conflict did not lead to a speedy resolution of the issues regarding ship attacks and seizures around the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rose above $3 a barrel following President Trump's statements and Iran's minister's comments.

Oil prices gained more than 3% on Friday, climbing over $3 a barrel after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister further dented hopes of a deal to end ship attacks and seizures around the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures gained $3.24, or 3.06%, to $108.96 a barrel by 10:49 a.m. CDT (1549 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $4.13, or 4.08%, at $105.03. Over the week, Brent has climbed 7.54% and WTI 9.7% on uncertainty over the shaky ceasefire in the Iran conflict. Iran has 'no trust' in the U.S. and is only interested in negotiating with Washington if it is serious, foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday.

Trump said he was running out of patience with Iran and that he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and must reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Among other deals sought from the U.S.-China summit, Trump also said he could lift sanctions on Chinese companies that buy Iranian oil. Market focus is back on the deadlock and a blockaded Strait of Hormuz, with a tail risk of renewed military escalation.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that 30 vessels had crossed the Strait of Hormuz between Wednesday evening and Thursday, still far short of the 140 a day that was typical before the war, but a substantial increase if confirmed.





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Oil Prices US President Donald Trump Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Strait Of Hormuz China Iran Conflict Ceasefire US-China Summit

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