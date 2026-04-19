US Backs South African Project to Extract Rare Earths from Mining Waste, Challenging China's Dominance

A U.S.-backed project in Phalaborwa, South Africa, is set to extract critical rare earth elements from industrial mining waste, aiming to reduce global dependence on China for these vital minerals used in advanced technologies.

In Phalaborwa, South Africa , a groundbreaking initiative is underway to extract valuable rare earth elements from an unexpected source: industrial mining waste . Two colossal sandlike dunes, remnants of an old chemical processing plant, are the focus of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project, a U.S.-backed endeavor aimed at reducing global reliance on China for these critical minerals. The project has secured a significant $50 million equity investment from the U.S.

International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), underscoring America's strategic push to diversify its supply chain for materials vital to advanced technologies. The Phalaborwa project aligns with a broader U.S. policy to bolster access to critical minerals, a strategy championed by the Trump administration. While the DFC's investment commitment was made in 2023 under the Biden administration, the current administration has demonstrated a commitment to advancing the project, even amidst diplomatic tensions with South Africa. This move highlights how economic and strategic interests can supersede political disagreements. The DFC has framed its involvement as an effort to unlock Africa's mineral potential while simultaneously serving U.S. strategic objectives. Developed by Rainbow Rare Earths, the Phalaborwa project intends to supply key rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. These elements are indispensable for manufacturing high-performance magnets used in a wide array of applications, including wind turbines, electric vehicles, advanced defense systems, and burgeoning fields like robotics. The project plans to commence extraction from the 35 million tons of phosphogypsum that comprise the dunes in 2028 and is projected to operate for 16 years. The DFC's substantial funding is earmarked for the construction of a processing factory, anticipated to begin in early 2027. Rare earth elements, though relatively abundant in the Earth's crust, are often found in low concentrations and are notoriously difficult and costly to separate. The Phalaborwa project's innovative approach, utilizing an above-ground extraction process, is seen as a potential game-changer. Experts suggest the operational costs could be significantly lower than traditional mining, a promising sign given the global demand for these minerals often outstrips supply outside of China. Rainbow Rare Earths also emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, aiming to utilize up to 90 percent renewable energy for the extraction process, making it considerably more environmentally friendly than conventional methods. The former owners of the site had already undertaken energy-intensive processes to produce the phosphogypsum, which inherently contains the rare earth elements. This means the crucial and most expensive heating phase has already been completed, positioning the current project for potentially more cost-effective extraction. The U.S. government's investment in Phalaborwa is part of a larger strategy to secure critical mineral supplies, including domestic investments and efforts to forge international partnerships in regions like Ukraine and Greenland. This renewed focus on Africa's mineral wealth signifies a concerted effort by the U.S. to counter China's dominant position in the global mining sector and secure vital resources for its technological and defense industries. The U.S. Trade and Development Agency's recent agreement for a feasibility study at Mozambique's Monte Muambe rare earths project further illustrates this widening engagement across the African continent





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The U.S. backs a South Africa project to extract rare earths despite a diplomatic clashTwo enormous sandlike dunes at an old chemical processing plant in South Africa are at the center of an exploratory U.S.-backed project to extract highly sought-after rare earth elements from industrial mining waste.

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