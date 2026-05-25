US Athlete Takes Top Spot in Victoria Ironman 70.3

The US athlete Karrie Stewart takes the top spot in the female division at the Victoria Ironman 70.3 on May 24 with a time of 4:49:43, this event saw 1480 athletes from over 30 countries take part and was considered to be one of the best events for Ironman in years. This was the twelfth edition of the race and while the weather could have been better, it did not impact the great professionalism shown by all the athletes. Karrie Stewart will be looking forward to defending her title and is part of a great female group of athletes who are all looking forward to a great year of competition. Although this was the 20th year of the event, it was still a great example of how well the triulsive athletes handle themselves and put on a strong event for all, The Ultraman event was held a day later.

The US athlete Karrie Stewart took the top spot in the females division with a final time of 4:49:43. The race which saw 1480 athletes from over 30 countries take part was the 70.3 Victoria Ironman held on the island of Greater Victoria.

, The event which took place on May 24 was one of the best in the 20 years that the ironman has been held here. Over 1500 local volunteers helped make the event possible with the help of the many athletes. Director Tim Brosious praised the community support on the North American circuit as one of the best for Ironman events.

Stewart who became the first female athlete to win the race will be looking forward to defending her title in the coming years. This years event was ranked as one of the best courses on the North American circuit thanks to its boosted course which featured a more scenic ride through the Saanich Peninsula





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