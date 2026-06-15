The United States and Iran have reached a historic peace deal, ending the conflict and providing for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The deal includes a 60-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international transit. Iran will not be required to surrender its weapons-grade uranium, but will instead be trusted to dilute it under international monitoring. The deal has sparked criticism from Israeli leaders, who have condemned it as a blow to Israeli security interests.

According to Iran's regime-run Mehr News, the agreement provides for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day talks to end the conflict.

President Donald Trump announced Monday morning that The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! While the precise terms of the tentative agreement have not been made public, reports indicate that it would extend the current ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international transit.

The so-called memorandum of understanding is reported to be an initial agreement between the United States and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and further extend a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war. Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) confirmed Tehran had agreed to the final wording of the memorandum of understanding with the US.

Initial reports suggest that Iran will not be required to surrender its weapons-grade uranium, but will instead be trusted to dilute it under international monitoring. Iran, the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, will reportedly receive sanctions relief and access to frozen assets in return for its cooperation on the nuclear issue. The U.S. side insists Iran is incentivized to reach a final agreement because sanctions relief and access to frozen funds depend on progress on the nuclear front.

The agreement allegedly unblocks billions in frozen assets in the short term and ends the Israeli military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran's state-affiliated Mehr News on Sunday published what it described as details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, provides for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day talks.

The draft begins with an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, alongside a US commitment not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic. The Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office have yet to comment on the deal, which was reached without the country's diplomatic involvement.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly told President Trump that Israel retains the right to defend its troops and civilians against Hezbollah attacks. The current framework of the deal drew broad rejection across the Israeli political spectrum. The US-Iran agreement announced Sunday night has sparked a wave of sharp criticism from both the Israeli opposition and coalition hardliners, with figures across the political spectrum condemning the deal as a blow to Israeli security interests while differing sharply on who bears responsibility.

Iranian state media framed the outcome as a great victory for Tehran and terrorist proxies, claiming that the U.S. was forced to sign the deal. World leaders have welcomed news of a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. Germany's state-run TV channel announced the permanent and immediate end of the war on all fronts of the U.S. war against Iran and its allies.

Germany, France, Italy and the UK said in a joint statement that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the U.S., Iran and the IAEA to this end. The global oil price dropped, and the market rallied following news of the deal





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US-Iran Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Assets Weapons-Grade Uranium Nuclear Program Sanctions Relief Israel Hezbollah Middle East Conflict

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