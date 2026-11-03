US seizes $40 million motorcycle collection from alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding, Mexico to auction

Mexican authorities will auction 61 high-performance motorcycles worth $40 million seized from alleged drug kingpin and former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding. The auction is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 in Mexico City.

Mexican authorities will auction off 61 high-performance motorcycles worth approximately US$40 million that were seized from alleged drug kingpin and former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

The auction is scheduled to take place in Mexico City on Nov. 11 and 12, with registration required by Nov. 10. The Instituto para Devolver al Pueblo lo Robado, or INDEP, which translates roughly as the institute for returning stolen goods to the public, announced the auction. INDEP's news release did not mention Wedding's name but stated the vehicles were seized last December and are subject to civil forfeiture.

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FBI Confirms Seized Motorcycle Connection

The FBI said in a social media post last December that Mexican authorities had seized motorcycles worth approximately US$40 million that were believed to be owned by Wedding. Multiple motorcycles pictured in the FBI's post match those now listed on INDEP's auction site. Mexican media have also reported the connection between Wedding and the motorcycles now for sale. Canadian broadcaster CTV News has reached out to INDEP and the FBI for more information.

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The FBI referred questions to the U.S. Treasury Department, and INDEP has not yet responded to the inquiry. Wedding surrendered to authorities in Mexico City in January and has since pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, leading a criminal enterprise, murder and attempted murder. He was on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list before his arrest.

Olympic Snowboarder Drug Trafficking Accusations

A snowboarder who competed for Canada in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, Wedding is accused of leading a transnational drug trafficking group that shipped narcotics from Colombia, through Mexico and into the United States. The motorcycles on offer next week include classic and competition bikes from the 1960s through the 2020s, according to INDEP. Brands including Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, MV Agusta, Suzuki and Yamaha are part of the collection.

Starting bids range from 21,500 to more than 2.5 million pesos, approximately C$1,600 to C$186,000. Those who wish to participate in the auction must register by Nov. 10.