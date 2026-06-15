Uruguay's World Cup Journey Begins Smoothly Despite Delayed Flight

Uruguay's World Cup campaign began smoothly despite a delayed flight from Cancun to Miami. The team's plane was delayed for a couple of hours in Mexico due to an airline permitting error.

Uruguay 's World Cup journey began smoothly despite a delayed flight from Cancun to Miami. The team's plane was delayed for a couple of hours in Mexico due to an airline permitting error.

FIFA officials worked closely with the team and airport partners to minimize disruption to their travel arrangements. Coach Marcelo Bielsa and defender Jose Maria Gimenez addressed reporters at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. Bielsa stated that the delay caused no problems for the team. Gimenez added that they took advantage of the delay to rest at the hotel.

The team will face Saudi Arabia in their Group H opener on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Uruguay's training session in Cancun on Sunday morning helped them prepare for the match. The expanded 48-team tournament is taking place at 16 venues in South Florida. The team's arrival in Miami on Sunday night was a significant moment for Uruguay's World Cup campaign.

Uruguay's players and staff are focused on their match against Saudi Arabia and will do their best to secure a win. The team's performance will be crucial in determining their chances of progressing in the tournament. The delayed flight may have caused some inconvenience but it did not seem to affect the team's morale. The team's ability to adapt to the situation and take advantage of the delay to rest is a testament to their professionalism and resilience.

The team's World Cup journey is expected to be an exciting and challenging experience for Uruguay's players and staff. The team's performance will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike. The team's ability to navigate the challenges of the tournament will be crucial in determining their chances of success





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Uruguay World Cup Delayed Flight FIFA Marcelo Bielsa

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