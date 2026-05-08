Urgent need for federal ban on vape flavours to protect youth from nicotine addiction

Dr. Leslie Phillips, a healthcare professional, shares her observations on the impact of federal inaction on youth and young adults dealing with nicotine dependence. She emphasizes the urgent need for a strong federal ban on vape flavours to protect them from addiction and ensure fewer young people come through their doors.

Through my smoking and vaping cessation clinic, I see the impact of federal inaction. Youth who succumbed to the allure of flavoured vapes have become frustrated young adults dealing with the consequences of nicotine dependence .

A strong federal ban now would help ensure fewer young people ever have to come through our doors. There is an urgent need for Health Minister Marjorie Michel's government to go ahead with federal regulations banning vape flavours to reduce the appeal of these products and help mitigate youth access and uptake, writes Dr. Leslie Phillips. Youth and young adults often arrive at my clinic feeling they have lost control of their nicotine use. When they come through the doors, they are usually in despair





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Smoking Cessation Clinic Vaping Cessation Nicotine Dependence Federal Inaction Flavoured Vapes Youth Access And Uptake Health Minister Marjorie Michel Federal Regulations Focal Point Public Health Next Pandemic Cutest Pets On The Hill Dogs And Cats Horses Gecko Best Dressed

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