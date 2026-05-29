Up to 249 staff positions to be cut at York Region District School Board

The York Region District School Board plans to cut up to 249 education positions, including educational assistants, secretarial and administrative staff, information technology workers, and library technicians. The union and the Ontario School Board Council of Unions strongly condemn the planned cuts, saying they will affect vulnerable students.

Up to 249 staff people are expected to lose their jobs at the York Region District School Board before classes begin in September, according to a union.

The York Region District School Board informed the union that it plans to cut up to 249 education positions, including more than 201 educational assistants, 36 secretarial and administrative staff, six information technology workers and six library technicians. The union, CUPE 1734, and the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) strongly condemn the planned cuts, saying the layoffs would affect some of the most vulnerable students in the board.

They claim the cuts will have a devastating impact on YRDSB students, families, staff and school communities. The board, however, said enrolment across the province has declined and enrolment at the YRDSB is projected to decline again next year. They also stated that staffing is enrolment-driven and for the 2026-2027 school year, they will not have enough student enrolment relative to the number of permanent staff.

The union president, Michelle Campbell, said the planned cuts are not simply a staffing issue, but a student safety issue, a human rights issue, and a public education issue. She claimed that every number on these lists represents a real worker supporting real students, and every single cut will be felt inside our schools.

The schools are already critically understaffed, and instead of investing in the supports students clearly need, the school board is threatening to cut education workers who provide direct care, intervention, emotional support, and stability in schools every single day





CBCToronto / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

York Region District School Board Staff Cuts Education Positions Educational Assistants Secretarial And Administrative Staff Information Technology Workers Library Technicians Student Safety Human Rights Public Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Durham District School Board Congratulates Students Who Won Medals at Provincial Skills CompetitionThe Durham District School Board (DDSB) is congratulating more than one dozen elementary and high school students who won medals at the recent Provincial Skills Competition. The competition took place at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Read more »

School bus driver charged with stunt driving after speeding with kids on board: OPPMULMUR — Provincial police say a woman in a southern Ontario community north of Orangeville has been charged with stunt driving after she allegedly drove a school bus at 100 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre zone with children on board.

Read more »

School bus driver charged with stunt driving after speeding with kids on board: OPPMULMUR — Provincial police say a woman in a southern Ontario community north of Orangeville has been charged with stunt driving after she allegedly drove a school bus at 100 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre zone with children on board.

Read more »

Nearly 250 job cuts coming to York Region District School Board: unionNearly 250 educational staff with the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) will be eliminated ahead of the start of the upcoming school year.

Read more »