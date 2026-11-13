UP Express, TTC Line 2, and GO Transit closures this weekend across Toronto area

No UP Express service to Toronto Pearson airport, no TTC Line 2 service between Victoria Park and Kennedy, and GO bus replacements on the Barrie Line are among the weekend closures affecting transit riders.

Toronto transit riders face a weekend of major service disruptions across UP Express, TTC and GO Transit networks, with closures in effect from Sept. 19 to 20.

The disruptions will affect travel to Toronto Pearson International Airport, subway service in the east end, and GO train routes on the Kitchener and Barrie lines. If you are travelling to Toronto Pearson International Airport, there is going to be no UP Express service throughout the weekend. Metrolinx says it is to accommodate major track upgrades to bring you better, faster and more frequent trips.

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GO Shuttle Bus Changes At UP Stations

GO shuttle buses are going to run direct between Union Station Bus Terminal and the airport. Buses are not going to pick up passengers at Bloor, Mount Dennis, or Weston UP stations. On the TTC, there is going to be no service all weekend on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for planned track work, the TTC says. Shuttle buses are going to be running.

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While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the end of service each night, it continues to require early nightly and weekend closures to complete state-of-good-repair work, the transit agency says. During the closure, all stations other than Warden are going to be open for customers to purchase their fare. Regular subway service resumes on Monday. For those using the Kitchener Line, GO trains are only going to operate from Mount Pleasant and Mount Dennis stations.

Those in Stratford and Kitchener, the 30 GO bus is going to stop at Bramalea and Highway 407 stations. Meanwhile, the 33 GO bus is going to pick up passengers between Guelph Central and Mount Pleasant. They can then either connect to train service there or stay on the bus all the way to York Mills station. GO buses are going to replace GO trains on the Barrie Line.

Barrie Line Replacement Bus Details

The buses are going to stop at each station between Allandale Waterfront and Rutherford stations before travelling directly to Highway 407 Bus Terminal, where customers can take TTC Line 1. GO Transit notes that buses are not going to pick up passengers at Newmarket Station. The bus stop is going to be at Prospect Street, south of Davis Drive, which is about 500 metres east of the station and an estimated 7-minute walk from the station.

These track closures are required to make essential improvements that will support faster, more frequent GO service, expanding GO, the transit agency says. The closures affect riders heading to see the Leafs or Raptors or visiting The Distillery Winter Village this weekend. Riders are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.