Unusually warm November temperatures in Saskatchewan pushed about 10 C above seasonal highs, prompting Perdue Oasis Golf Course to reopen for an eight-day extension as Environment Canada warns the strong El Nino pattern could mean a reduced snowpack.

Unusually warm temperatures are helping some seasonal shops drum up extra business before the snow flies in Saskatchewan, and one golf course has reopened for an eight-day extension of its season.

Perdue Oasis Golf Course closed for the season in late October, then reopened this week to give golfers another chance to play during the warm stretch. The club says demand has been strong. We are booked right full until Sunday, said Andrew Wilkinson, one of the course operators. It is a different thing for everybody.

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Golf Course Reopens for November Season

Nobody has ever really golfed much in November. Dozens of golfers are expected to make the trip out to the fairways for the eight-day extension. Many are driving hours just to tee off at the course in Perdue, Saskatchewan. Temperatures in parts of Saskatchewan are about 10 C warmer than seasonal highs, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor.

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He said very warm air has flooded across much of the western Prairies and is not dissipating. The forecast shows the milder conditions are likely to last until at least the beginning of December. The warm weather has also drawn out golfers who have never played this late in the year. Spencer Dyck, who has never golfed this late in the year, booked a tee time with his grandfather to take in the unseasonably warm fall.

We do not normally get weather like this, so I am happy to be out here and hit some balls around, Dyck told CTV News. James Carriere drove two hours from Prince Albert to play. It is phenomenal, he said. Most years I am unloading my skidoo and this year, I am unloading the golf cart.

The unexpected boost in business will help cover off-season building costs, according to Wilkinson. The power bills never stop coming, he said. It helps out a bit for that. The mild, dry conditions could be a preview of what is coming this winter.

El Nino Brings Warmer Winter Weather

A powerful El Nino weather pattern is expected to produce warmer temperatures and less precipitation in the winter months. The magnitude of the warming that we are seeing in portions of the Pacific is somewhat unprecedented from an El Nino point of view, Proctor said. It looks really significant and really strong. Video from CTV News Edmonton showed Cattail Crossing Golf Club still active on Nov. 7, 2026, another sign of the unusual season.

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Similar warm-weather scenes have kept golfers swinging at a Windsor golf club, and an Edmonton golf course also reopened during the unseasonably warm November. While golfers are enjoying the warm temperatures now, Proctor said the forecast could spell bad news for areas in need of moisture. It likely means a reduced snowpack, especially in the boreal forest, he said. That can mean really significant impacts on agriculture and also significant impacts on forest fires for next year, Proctor said.

Despite the above-seasonal forecast, Proctor says winter in Saskatchewan will still be cold and temperatures will dip well below freezing. Enjoy the warmth while you can, because it is not going to last forever, he said.