Unlocking Geothermal's Potential Almost Anywhere

Lisa Mueller, a mechanical engineer, discovered the potential of a geothermal power plant in Swan Hills, Alberta, and oversaw its transformation into Canada's first hybrid facility. Next-generation technologies are emerging to generate electricity from hot, dry rock, but challenges remain.

In 2017, Lisa Mueller , a mechanical engineer, visited an oil and gas field in Swan Hills, Alberta. She noticed hot water coming up the pipes from 2,400 metres below, indicating the site's potential for geothermal energy .

Mueller was hired to develop the site and, as president and CEO of FutEra Power, oversaw its transformation into Canada's first geothermal power plant. The hybrid facility combines natural gas combustion with geothermal energy to produce electricity. It can send up to 21 megawatts to the grid and power 16,000 homes at peak output. Geothermal energy is renewable, stable, and has a small footprint.

Earth holds a vast amount of heat, and the top 10 kilometres of the Earth's crust could supply the world's energy needs for 200 million years. Humans have used geothermal heat throughout history, and ground-source heat pumps take advantage of stable temperatures underground. Generating electricity from geothermal sources is not a new idea, but next-generation technologies are emerging to generate electricity from hot, dry rock.

These technologies use techniques from oil and gas to circulate fluid through rock deep in the Earth, then return it to the surface to spin a turbine for electricity. Challenges remain, including financial ones, but if they succeed, they might make it possible to unlock geothermal's potential almost anywhere. A handful of Canadian startups and business leaders are working to push geothermal development forward





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