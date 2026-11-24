Manchester police are investigating a potential link between an unknown substance released at a Don Toliver concert and a series of jewelry thefts, with 89 attendees affected and nine theft reports filed.

Police in Manchester have announced that the release of an unknown substance during a recent concert is being investigated for possible links to a series of jewelry theft s.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Co-op Live arena, which is the largest indoor arena in the United Kingdom. US rapper Don Toliver was performing for an audience of approximately 12,000 people when the situation unfolded. Authorities confirmed that the release of the substance led to the evacuation of the venue. Emergency services responded to the scene after reports of people experiencing adverse health effects.

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A total of 89 members of the audience were reported to have suffered from the effects of the substance. Manchester police stated on Tuesday that they are actively exploring the possibility that the substance release was coordinated with criminal activity. Specifically, officers are looking into reports of a small number of robbery offences that took place at the arena on the same night.

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Police Probe Jewelry Theft Links

Tom Harding, the deputy chief constable of the Greater Manchester Police, provided details on the investigation in an official statement. He revealed that the force received nine specific reports of jewelry being stolen during the concert event. Police are treating these thefts as potentially connected to the chaos created by the substance release. The investigation has expanded beyond the local area to include international collaboration efforts.

Harding noted that authorities are aware of similar robbery incidents reported at two other European concerts featuring the same artist. This pattern suggests that the offending may be part of a broader, organized campaign targeting concerts. To better understand the wider picture of this suspected offending, the Manchester police will be linking in with their European counterparts. This cooperation aims to piece together a comprehensive view of the alleged criminal activity across different venues.

The identity of the unknown substance has not yet been publicly disclosed by authorities. Testing and forensic analysis are likely ongoing to determine the nature of the material. Don Toliver is a prominent figure in the music industry with significant global popularity. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards earlier last week, highlighting his current standing in the industry.

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According to streaming data, the artist has around 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Fans and attendees at the Manchester show are being urged to come forward with any information regarding the thefts. The situation remains under active investigation by local and international law enforcement agencies.