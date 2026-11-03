University of Waterloo Professor Wins Top Canadian Science Honor

Linda Nazar receives the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for her groundbreaking research into safer, more sustainable battery technologies that support clean energy goals.

Linda Nazar, a distinguished University Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Waterloo, has been awarded the highest honor in Canadian scientific excellence. The Natural Science s and Engineering Research Council of Canada announced that she received the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering. This prestigious recognition celebrates her decades-long contribution to understanding and improving battery materials.

Nazar Wins Top Science Award in Canada

Linda Nazar is a distinguished University Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Waterloo, and has been studying battery materials for over three decades. She was recently announced as the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering by Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada for her breakthrough work in helping develop batteries that are safer and more sustainable. The award marks the pinnacle of recognition for scientific achievement within the nation. It acknowledges how her discoveries have influenced global energy storage standards.

Also read Waterloo driver charged after dramatic crash involving commercial truck

Revolutionary Battery Research and Technology

Linda Nazar led breakthrough research surrounding lithium-sulfur batteries and more recently, on solid-state batteries. She says solid-state batteries offer much better safety than liquid-state batteries, which are most common in everyday life. Liquid-state batteries, or lithium-ion batteries, are used in cell phones, laptops, power tools and other everyday devices. Nazar says lithium-ion batteries are reaching the pinnacle of their success, and she is working with her team to make a new generation of batteries to take over. This includes solid-state batteries, which use solid electrolytes rather than liquid electrolytes. She says the solid state is safer because liquid electrolytes are flammable and can burst into flames. She says the solid state has a wider temperature operation. They can be used, for example, in drones which are flying at higher elevations where it is really cold. They can be used in the Arctic more efficiently. They can be used in the military because they are safer, said Nazar. Solid-state batteries can also hold more energy. You can get a higher energy density out of that configuration of the battery because you can pack the cells more effectively with, it is called bipolar stacking, said Nazar.

Advertisement

Global Impact on Clean Energy and Transport

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada stated in a news release that Nazar's world-leading discoveries have transformed the science of electrochemical energy storage. These innovations are laying the foundation for safer, more efficient batteries that are helping accelerate the global shift to clean transportation and renewable energy. Over the past three decades, Nazar has led pioneering work on different kinds of battery material, including lithium-sulfur batteries and lithium-ion phosphate. She says her team contributed to the early understanding of lithium-ion phosphate battery materials, and it is now used in the automobile industry heavily. It is one of the most popular battery materials. Her work directly supports the transition away from fossil fuels by making electric vehicles more viable and safer for consumers worldwide.

Future Projects and Academic Background

Now, she is working on a new project involving aqueous batteries, which use water as an electrolyte, with the Department of Energy out of a hub out of Stanford. Nazar says she became interested in studying batteries when she was a graduate student at the University of Toronto. She says the reason she is fascinated in batteries is because she is a materials chemist, an electrochemist and to some degree, an inorganic chemist and a physical chemist. Batteries offer a playground in all those areas. So they may sound simple to people, but they are really quite, quite complicated. And so they offer the ability to bring all these different topics together, said Nazar. Linda Nazar said I am deeply honoured to win this award. And I am also quite honestly humbled to join the remarkable scientists and engineers who have received this distinction before me, she told CBC News.