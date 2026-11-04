University of Waterloo Chemist Linda Nazar Wins Top Canadian Science Prize

Linda Nazar receives the $1M Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for her breakthrough research in battery materials and energy storage technology.

Dr. Linda Nazar, a university research professor in chemistry at the University of Waterloo, will receive the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering on Wednesday. This ceremony takes place in Ottawa and honors the nation's most prestigious non-medical science award. The honor recognizes her extensive contributions to understanding atomic structures and developing materials that improve electricity storage and dispensing.

Nazar Awarded Prestigious Research Medal

Dr. Nazar receives the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering on Wednesday in Ottawa. This specific award includes $1-million in additional research funding from the federal government. The recognition highlights the critical importance of the battery field, which is essential for keeping modern society powered and connected through reliable energy sources.

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Mechanisms of Advanced Battery Design

The core mechanism of every battery involves separated positive and negative charges that drive an electric current through powered devices. This current is balanced by the movement of ions inside the battery through a medium called an electrolyte, which completes the electrical circuit. The primary scientific challenge lies in finding materials that accomplish this process efficiently, safely, and at a reasonable manufacturing cost for large-scale production. Dr. Nazar explains that the required solutions vary significantly based on the specific application needs of different industries and technologies.

Applications in Transportation and Grid Storage

Batteries must be lightweight for transportation applications, including electric vehicles and aviation, to maximize energy within minimum mass. The growing use of drones in defense and agriculture underscores the urgent need for high-energy density in compact forms. For large-scale renewable energy storage, the focus shifts to achieving high energy density without causing chemical constituents to break down. Dr. Nazar notes that the risk of thermal runaway, a process where increasing temperature accelerates heat-causing reactions leading to explosions, remains a major safety concern.

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Industrial Background and Academic Leadership

Dr. Nazar worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Exxon in Annandale, N.J., where she developed the electrochemistry expertise that now underpins her battery research. She later joined the University of Waterloo in 1987, a few years after lithium batteries transformed portable device power. As co-director of the Ontario Battery and Electrochemistry Research Centre, launched in 2024, she provides facilities for academic researchers, startups, and industrial partners. She also participates in the Aqueous Battery Consortium, a U.S. Department of Energy funded collaboration aimed at affordable grid-scale energy storage solutions.

Future Directions in Material Discovery

The field of battery materials remains far from thoroughly explored, but discovery is accelerating rapidly due to new technological tools. Companies are beginning to use artificial intelligence to design liquid electrolytes, which may lead to significant changes in energy storage capabilities. Dr. Nazar's work spans multiple approaches, including solid-state batteries that store more energy and aqueous electrolyte solutions that are safer and cheaper to produce. She emphasizes that there is an amazing amount of stuff that remains to be discovered in the ongoing quest to solve global energy storage challenges.