Masked activists protest Turning Point USA at University of Washington, chanting support for Charlie Kirk's September 2025 assassination.

Masked activists gathered outside the University of Washington on Wednesday to protest a Turning Point USA event, during which demonstrators chanted that Charlie Kirk deserved to die. The incident occurred just days after Turning Point USA shared a video documenting these statements from students on campus. This vocal support for the September 2025 assassination of the conservative influencer highlights ongoing tensions surrounding campus speech and political discourse at public universities.

Protesters Target Chloe Cole and Charlie Kirk

Chloe Cole, a prominent detransitioner known for advocating against youth gender transition, was the intended speaker for the Wednesday event. She had previously canceled a scheduled appearance at the University of Washington in May due to alleged violent threats from Antifa. Despite her cancellation, the event proceeded under the banner of Turn Point USA's Pick Up the Mic campaign, which aims to spark conversations between influencers and students.

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The protests were organized by the American Party of Labor Puget Sound, a group that identified itself in online videos. These masked activists waved the transgender pride flag and held signs opposing both Cole and Kirk. The group's social media accounts later reposted the footage, with one caption simply reading Guilty to acknowledge the chants supporting Kirk's death.

Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Campus Outrage

The chants explicitly referenced the trauma of Charlie Kirk's murder in September 2025, with protesters carrying signs stating Women hold up half the sky, Charlie Kirk deserved to die. Other demonstrators mocked Kirk by holding signs claiming Kirk's pronouns were was/were, a reference to the late influencer's public stance on gender issues. These actions reflect a broader effort by some campus groups to justify the assassination and mock Kirk in death.

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Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been a central figure in these political clashes since his death. The organization has continued to host Pick Up the Mic events to honor his legacy, drawing significant opposition from student activists. The specific targeting of Cole, who advocates against gender transition policies, further exacerbates the friction between conservative student groups and progressive demonstrators on campus.

University Administration Addresses Security Concerns

A spokesperson for the University of Washington addressed the disturbance by emphasizing the safety and security of the entire community. The university stated that the scheduled event occurred without disruption, ensuring that event participants, observers, and passersby remained safe. Officials noted that protesters outside the venue exercised their right to free expression, a standard response to political demonstrations on public university grounds.

The incident raises questions about the balance between free speech and the safety of event attendees at public institutions. While the administration maintained that security protocols were effective, the violent rhetoric chanted by demonstrators, including calls for assassination, underscores the deep political divisions affecting campus environments. The American Party of Labor Puget Sound's decision to publicly share these videos indicates a deliberate strategy to amplify their message beyond the immediate campus location.

Analysis of Chants and Campus Violence

Commentators have described the chants as a domestication of aggression, suggesting that such public expressions may stem from a lack of countering arguments. Critics argue that labeling dissenters as horrible people serves to normalize hostility rather than foster debate. The ease with which hate is expressed in these settings highlights the challenges of maintaining civil discourse in politically charged environments.

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The recurring nature of these protests suggests that the assassination of Charlie Kirk in September 2025 has had lasting repercussions for campus politics. Organizations like Turning Point USA continue to face organized opposition from groups such as the American Party of Labor Puget Sound. As universities navigate these tensions, the intersection of free expression, political violence, and institutional responsibility remains a critical point of contention.