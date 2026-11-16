The University of Victoria Vikes defeat Montreal Carabins 1-0 in double overtime to claim their sixth U Sports Men's Soccer Championship title.

The University of Victoria Vikes secured the U Sports Men's Soccer Championship title on Sunday with a historic 1-0 victory over the Université de Montréal Carabins. The decisive moment arrived in the 115th minute of double overtime when Matthew Pearse scored the winning goal at Centennial Stadium. More than 2,500 fans witnessed the hometown hero strike after a corner kick scramble, ending a scoreless battle that lasted well into extra time. This triumph marks the sixth national championship in the program's history, echoing previous victories in 1975, 1987, 1996, 2004, and 2011.

Championship Final Details

The match remained deadlocked through regulation and the first period of extra time, testing the defensive resolve of both squads. Pearse finally broke the deadlock following a chaotic sequence in front of the Montreal net that originated from a corner kick. The goal sent the home crowd at Centennial Stadium into a celebration that has become a staple of Vikes soccer tradition. This victory ensures that the University of Victoria Vikes bring the national title back to their home field for the first time since their 2011 championship win.

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Tournament Defensive Dominance

Defensive solidity was the cornerstone of the Vikes successful campaign, as the team did not concede a single goal throughout the entire tournament. Every match resulted in a 1-0 victory, a testament to the exceptional performance of goalkeeper Callum Weir. Weir provided the backbone for the defense, supported by the championship MVP Alex Moody. This unblemished defensive record allowed the team to advance through difficult opponents without suffering any setbacks during the playoff run.

Playoff Path and Semifinals

The road to the final required the Vikes to overcome significant challenges, starting with a 1-0 overtime win against the McGill Redbirds in the quarterfinals. The semifinal presented an even sterner test against the top-seeded UBC Thunderbirds, which Victoria also won 1-0 in extra time. Meanwhile, the Montreal Carabins advanced to the final by defeating the Alberta Golden Bears 2-0 in their own semifinal match. This contrasted approach highlighted the Vikes reliance on defensive efficiency compared to Montreal's offensive output.

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Awards and Other Results

Individual honors reflected the dominant performance of the University of Victoria Vikes throughout the championship event. Alex Moody received the championship MVP award for his overall contribution to the squad's success. Matthew Pearse was named the gold medal match player of the game for scoring the decisive goal that secured the title. In the bronze medal match, the Alberta Golden Bears defeated the UBC Thunderbirds 2-1, with Tyson Blight scoring the late winner to secure third place for his team.

Historical Context and Legacy

This victory adds to a rich legacy of soccer excellence at the University of Victoria, which has won the national title six times. The previous championships occurred in 1975, 1987, 1996, 2004, and 2011, establishing the program as a perennial contender. The 2011 title was particularly notable as it was also hosted and won at Centennial Stadium. The current team's ability to replicate this home-field advantage demonstrates the enduring strength and competitive spirit of Vikes soccer within the U Sports system.