University of Toronto Shelter in Place Mississauga Active Incident Peel Police

Peel Regional Police respond to an active incident at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus, triggering a shelter-in-place order for residents at McLuhan Court.

The University of Toronto issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus on Monday evening after Peel Regional Police responded to what they have classified as an "active incident." The directive was first implemented at approximately 9:30 p.m., following initial reports from the university regarding significant police activity at the McLuhan Court residence located at 3330 Residence Rd.

Police Response and Incident Containment

By 11:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police provided an update through social media stating that the situation was isolated and contained to a single residential unit near the intersection of Mississauga Road and Inner Circle. The police emphasized that no injuries had been reported as a result of the event, while confirming that the immediate area had been evacuated. They subsequently asked residents to shelter in place and urged the general public to avoid the vicinity entirely.

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University Communication Protocols

A spokesperson for the University of Toronto confirmed in a statement to CP24 that the administration was fully aware of the police activity on the Mississauga campus. The university responded by issuing an alert to the entire campus community to shelter in place. This spokesperson noted that automated alerts would continue to be dispatched every 30 minutes until law enforcement officials deemed the area safe for normal operations.

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Emergency Services and Evacuation Status

Peel Regional Paramedic Services were dispatched to the scene in response to the incident but reported having no patients to treat at that time. The shelter-in-place order remained strictly active as of 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, ensuring that students and staff remained indoors while the situation was monitored by authorities.

Ongoing Safety Measures and Public Advisory

The University of Toronto continues to prioritize the safety of its students and faculty by maintaining strict communication channels regarding the status of the campus. The ongoing alert system ensures that all McLuhan Court residents receive timely updates. The public is advised to remain cautious and steer clear of the Mississauga Road and Inner Circle area until further notice.