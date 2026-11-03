Ontario SIU investigates University of Toronto Mississauga incident; classes cancelled Tuesday

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is at the scene of an incident at the University of Toronto Mississauga, where classes were cancelled Tuesday after a weapons-related police call at a student residence.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is at the scene of an incident at the University of Toronto Mississauga, CTV News reported on November 3, 2026.

The SIU involvement follows a weapons-related police call at a student residence late Monday night. Classes at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus were cancelled for Tuesday after the incident. Peel police said the call was contained to a single residential unit at the McLuhan Court dormitory at 3330 Residence Road. No injuries were reported.

Also read University of Toronto Mississauga Shelter-in-Place Ordered After Police Report Active Incident at McLuhan Court Residence

Shelter-in-Place Order Issued at Residence

A shelter-in-place directive was activated at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when the university first reported police presence at the residence. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors and secure their units while emergency personnel investigated. Peel police later clarified that the situation was isolated and contained strictly within one residential unit. The immediate area was evacuated to protect students and staff during the investigation.

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Law enforcement officials emailed CP24 late Monday night and advised the public to avoid the area around the campus. Police said the matter had been resolved by early Tuesday and that officers would remain on scene overnight as a precaution. Peel police communicated with the public by email, telling people to avoid the campus area late Monday night. The University of Toronto Mississauga confirmed that academic classes would be cancelled for Tuesday.

The campus remains open for essential operations, and the university said there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Support services, including mental health and counselling resources, were provided for those affected by the event. The university initially reported police presence at McLuhan Court residence, prompting the shelter-in-place order. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the area was evacuated during the police response.

University Provides Support Services for Students

Authorities have not released further details about the nature of the weapons call or any possible charges. Officers stayed on scene overnight as a precaution after the situation was resolved. The University of Toronto Mississauga said academic classes would be cancelled for Tuesday while the campus remained open for essential operations. Students and staff were directed to mental health and counselling resources following the incident.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is at the scene, according to CTV News. Courtney Heels has what we know so far. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that may have resulted in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.