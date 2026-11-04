University of Toronto Lab Uses Medical Scans to Unlock Ancient Text Secrets

Researchers at the University of Toronto apply advanced micro-CT and MISHA imaging technology to preserve and decode fragile historical manuscripts, revealing hidden details.

Researchers at the Old Books New Science Lab (OBNS) at the University of Toronto are revolutionizing historical preservation by applying advanced medical imaging technology to fragile ancient manuscripts. This innovative approach allows scholars to decipher texts and examine physical structures of artifacts that are too precious to handle directly. The lab, which began operations in 2014, serves as a critical bridge between modern science and the humanities by collaborating closely with the nearby Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library. By utilizing high-resolution scanning tools originally designed for healthcare, the team is uncovering secrets hidden within parchment, clay tablets, and early printed books.

Micro-CT Scans Reveal Hidden Internal Structures

Jessica Lockhart, the head of research at the Old Books New Science Lab, utilizes micro-CT scanning technology to analyze the internal composition of small, delicate artifacts without causing any physical damage. This method functions similarly to medical imaging, taking multiple X-ray images from different angles and assembling them into a detailed three-dimensional model. For instance, researchers recently examined a 5,000-year-old Babylonian tablet made of regular clay. The scan enlarged the barely visible cuneiform text, allowing experts to identify it as a deed of sale between two houses. This level of detail would be impossible to see with the naked eye, offering profound insights into ancient economic transactions.

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The application of micro-CT scanning extends beyond single tablets to bound volumes, revealing hidden contents within book spines. Lockhart noted that when scanning a 15th-century witch-hunting manual now held at Western University, the team discovered fragments of saints' names bound into the spine. Such findings provide a new avenue for understanding the manufacturing processes and cultural values of the time. These scans can also detect fungal growths on pages and identify the specific types of medieval glues used for binding, preserving the biological history of the object alongside its textual content.

MISHA Imaging Exposes Invisible Inks and Residues

Another cornerstone of the lab's toolkit is the MISHA (Multi-spectral Imaging System for the Humanities and Archives), a device developed by the Rochester Institute of Technology. This unique imaging tool uses an array of light-emitting diodes to shine evenly onto an object, capturing images across 16 distinct wavelength bands. In darkness, these lights reveal ultraviolet effects that make organic residues, parchment treatments, and residual inks suddenly visible. Stephanie Lahey, a postdoc researcher at OBNS, demonstrated this capability by scanning a large, 14th-century Chinese bank note. The note, while tattered at the edges, contained faded imagery that was initially difficult to identify.

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When the MISHA system was activated, the sequential flashes of pink, purple, blue, and green lights generated 16 different layers of data. By tweaking the software controls, Lahey compiled these layers to isolate a specific view that revealed two blocky images with lines running through boxes. Although researchers are still analyzing the meaning of these images, the technology successfully illuminated details that had been obscured for centuries. This process requires a completely dark environment, leading Lahey to joke about the 'rave' of colored lights illuminating the artifact. The data collected provides a multi-spectral view that helps experts decipher faded scripts and identify materials used in ancient document creation.

Collaborative Partnerships Drive Historical Discovery

The success of the Old Books New Science Lab relies heavily on a network of academic and financial partners. The lab was launched by University of Toronto Mississauga principal Alexandra Gillespie and works in tandem with the Christopher Yip Lab at the University of Toronto. Funding for these extensive preservation efforts comes from the Mellon Foundation, which supports the project's goal of exploring the systems and cultures that produce books. This collaboration enables the scanning of diverse items, ranging from water-damaged copies of a Hebrew codex to the final letter of a First World War officer, which contained a pressed flower.

The project seeks to explore the systems and cultures that make a book, studying a manuscript's physical and biological assets to reveal new knowledge about the people behind the book. By combining the expertise of the Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library with the technical resources of the OBNS, scholars can ask new questions about historical artifacts. This interdisciplinary approach ensures that fragile items remain intact while yielding rich data for academic research. The lab continues to invite researchers, academics, and PhD students to utilize these technologies for their own investigations into the past.

Future Applications in Archival Preservation

The integration of these scanning technologies into archival work marks a significant shift in how historical documents are studied and preserved. As the field of digital humanities evolves, tools like micro-CT and MISHA are becoming essential for accessing information locked within damaged or sealed objects. The Old Books New Science Lab demonstrates that scientific innovation can directly enhance our understanding of history. Researchers can now analyze materials, detect forgery, and reconstruct fragmented texts with unprecedented precision.

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Looking forward, the lab plans to expand its capabilities and continue collaborating with other institutions to preserve more at-risk items. The data generated from these scans is archived for future use, allowing scholars to revisit artifacts digitally even if physical access becomes restricted. This commitment to long-term preservation ensures that the secrets of ancient texts remain accessible to future generations. The work of Jessica Lockhart, Stephanie Lahey, and their team highlights the vital role that technology plays in keeping history alive and legible.