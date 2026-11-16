University of Ottawa resumes classes after nine-day part-time professor strike

Classes at the University of Ottawa resume Tuesday following a nine-day strike by part-time professors. A tentative agreement with ATPUO ends the disruption with three weeks left in the term.

University of Ottawa academic operations are returning to normal Tuesday, following a nine-day work stoppage by part-time instructors. The interruption concluded early Monday after the university administration and the Association of Teaching Professors of the University of Ottawa reached a tentative resolution. This agreement allows for the immediate restart of suspended coursework that was halted during the labor conflict.

Tentative Agreement Ends Nine-Day Walkout

The University of Ottawa announced Monday morning that a preliminary deal had been struck with the union representing contract faculty members. The collective bargaining unit initiated strike action on Saturday, Nov. 7, which compelled the institution to suspend numerous classes taught by its members. Administrative officials confirmed that all suspended sessions are scheduled to resume for students on Tuesday.

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Details regarding the specific terms of this new arrangement have not been publicly released. However, the cessation of the stoppage brings an end to a period of significant operational disruption for the student body. The resolution occurs with approximately three weeks remaining in the current academic semester.

Union Represents Over 2,800 Teaching Staff

The Association of Teaching Professors at the University of Ottawa, known as ATPUO, represents a workforce of more than 2,800 part-time and contract teaching professionals. These educators hold a critical position within the institution, as they instruct students in more than half of all undergraduate courses offered.

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The scope of their instruction extends to many large lecture halls designed for first- and second-year students. Consequently, the sudden removal of these instructors during the strike had an immediate and widespread impact on the academic calendar. The large size of these introductory courses meant that a significant number of students faced cancelled classes throughout the week.

Administrative Response to Community Stress

Jacques Beauvais, Prévost and vice-president of Academic Affairs at uOttawa, addressed the community in a formal statement regarding the disruption. He explicitly recognized the uncertainty and stress that the strike imposed on the university population, placing special emphasis on the difficulties faced by students.

Vice-President Beauvais issued a direct thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to minimize the disruptions caused by the labor action. He acknowledged the collective effort required to support students and maintain institutional stability over the past seven days. His statement served to validate the concerns of the academic community during a period of unresolved negotiations.

Academic Calendar Remains Tight

The reinstatement of classes arrives at a precarious point in the academic year. The fall term at the University of Ottawa is nearing its conclusion, with the final day for scheduled classes set for Dec. 9.

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This deadline leaves a narrow window for the resumption of full instructional activities. Students and faculty must now accelerate their focus to complete remaining coursework and assessments within the compressed timeframe. The return to class marks a definitive end to the labor conflict, allowing the institution to prioritize final exams and term completion.